MSAD 58 School Board sends proposed budget to voters July 14

PHILLIPS - The Maine School Administrative District 58 Board of Directors presented their proposed budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal school year by way of virtual meeting on Tuesday evening. That budget will go to Strong, Kingfield, Avon and Phillips voters on July 14.

The proposed budget for the 20/21 fiscal year is $10,352,500. As compared to the 2019/2020 fiscal year, that figure represents an increase of $594,285 or six percent. Those increases are primarily due to salaries, benefits and contracted services which make up more than 80 percent of the budget, according to MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders. Local tax payers would be looking at a contribution of $4,284,658 which is a $36,600, or .85 percent, decrease from the previous year due to an increase in state subsidy and the balance forward amount.

If approved by voters, the Food Service Director will be looking at an increase of hours. Sanders said the positions has been proven vital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as the district continues to feed students despite remote learning. More than 50 percent of students in the district qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. Food Service Director Dora Yok reported that her team has continued to feed 545 students each day with the help of several grants she was able to get. The district currently enrolls 618 students

Sanders also reported that a new maintenance position is being put before voters; the position will relieve the need for many contracted services, he said.

The 17-article warrant is available for viewing by clicking here.