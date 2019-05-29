MSAD 58 sets proposed budget at $9.7 million

STRONG - A small crowd at Mount Abram High School approved a $9.7 million budget for Maine School Administrative District 58's 2019-2020 fiscal year, with a validation referendum to be held on June 11.

It is the last budget process overseen by Superintendent Susan Pratt, who is retiring in June. The district will be under the direction of Superintendent Todd Sanders.

Sanders brings 30 years of experience in the field of education to the district, including the last 11 years as principal of Gardiner Regional Middle School. He has relocated to Phillips from Freeport for the position, which he said he's looking forward to.

Article 18, which asked voters to consider joining the regional service center, will provide $59,000, or $97 per student, to the district in state subsidy support. The center has essentially already existed as the Western Maine Education Collaborative, Pratt explained, but the regional center will include some new guidelines set by the state as well as the additional funding.

The $9,758,214 budget represents a 3.5 percent increase from the budget that was set last year, or a $329,578 increase.

The district is projected to get an additional $192,000 in state subsidy next year, up to $3.44 million, with $4.3 million to be raised by the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. Another component of the district's revenue is the $1.4 million in student tuition from Carrabassett Valley and the Unorganized Territories.

If the budget is validated by voters on June 11, the budget would represent the following impacts on each of the district's four towns: Avon will see a 9.44 percent increase, or $45,697; Kingfield will see a 5.63 percent increase, or $87,224; Phillips see a 8.11 percent increase, or $79,695 and Strong will see a 7.73 percent increase, or $78,305.

In addition to rising health insurance costs and negotiated staff salary increases, the budget includes an additional guidance position at the cost of roughly $65,000, as well as $10,000 to add a couple days of clerical support.

With student enrollment down, and the student body at 600 pupils, one voter questioned the per student cost, which Pratt said is roughly $13,000.

Polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 11 at the following locations: the Avon Municipal building, Webster Hall in Kingfield, the Phillips Town Office and the Forster Memorial Building in Strong.