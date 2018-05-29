MSAD 58 students with big future plans

SALEM - An event last week brought 14 third and fourth graders to the cafeteria of Mt. Abram High School to celebrate their future dreams and goals with the awarding of $100 College Aspiration Scholarships provided by Maine College Circle.

Each student was given a scholarship from the non-profit whose mission aims to encourage youth of rural Maine to pursue higher education. The organization believes that by doing so, students will "be empowered to build a brighter future for themselves and for their communities." The monetary award can be used for anything that pertains to reaching that future goal.

The ambitious students spent weeks researching a future career of their choice. Work involved describing the day to day duties pertaining to that career, as well as the steps needed to get there. Students shared their research in essays submitted for the potential winnings.

"The kids did a really great job. Reading their applications, you can see the significant amount of work and pride they put into it," MCC representative Bob Stuart said at the awarding ceremony.

The ceremony brought parents, family members and friends together to celebrate the awards, with a dinner provided by volunteer staff. Stuart led the event, bringing each student up to share pieces of their essays and connect them with a professional in the field.

Career ideas ranged from cosmetologist to game warden to interpreter, with local representatives from each field sharing advice with their young proteges. Excerpts from the essays shared a wide range of potential future plans, such as taking ballet class to become a professional football player or learning "long, cool words" to become a video game designer.

Students included why they would be a good fit for their specific career choice and specific skills they are working on now as elementary students to better prepare them for the field.

"I'm a good runner and a good catcher," third grader Reggie Hicks wrote.

Hicks chose the career of game warden after visiting local wardens at the Farmington Fair last year.

"I caught 19 fish in two hours," he continued.

His mentor, game warden Kyle Hladik, said as long as he didn't keep all those fish he is on the right track. Hicks plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to study zoology and wilderness survival.

