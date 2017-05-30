MSAD 58 voters approve $9.37 million budget

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Roughly 30 voters approved a $9.37 million budget at the MSAD 58 district-wide budget meeting Tuesday evening, with the budget proceeding to a validation vote on June 13.

Superintendent Susan Pratt began the meeting with a brief summary of the $9,372,030 budget, which represents a $181,000 or 1.97 percent increase over the current fiscal year. Pratt said that all four town valuations had decreased, resulting in $180,000 in increased state subsidy for the district as currently projected, and that MSAD 58 had also benefited from a relatively-low 1.48 percent increase in health insurance costs.

Pratt said that MSAD 58, like other districts, did not know how much subsidy it would receive, given the uncertainty surrounding the state budget. Article 17, which was approved at the meeting, would allow the school board to use additional state subsidy beyond the amount currently projected to help fund a Capital Reserve Account. That account, which was created by Article 16 and funded with $180,000 out of available fund balances, would be used for new equipment or facility improvements.

Residents at the meeting also approved $57,111 for annual debt service, a reduction from the current fiscal year's $154,073 due to the Strong Elementary School project being totally paid off. The $57,111 is the first payment on a 10-year, interest-free loan through the Maine Department of Education's revolving renovation fund for improvements to Mt. Abram High School and Phillips Elementary School.

Assuming the current revenue projections remain accurate, the budget would result in a $7,347 increase to local assessments, combining the impact on Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. That would represent an increase of 0.21 percent.

There were few questions and no discussion as those at the budget meeting moved rapidly through the 18-article warrant with moderator Paul Mills. The additional local funds article, Article 13, which requires a written ballot passed with 34 votes in favor and none opposed.

The budget now moves to the validation referendum on June 13. Residents of the towns of Avon, Phillips, Kingfield and Strong will cast ballots from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at their respective polling stations. A 'yes' vote enacts the budget approved at the May 30 meeting. A 'no' vote rejects it, effectively restarting the process.