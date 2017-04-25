MSAD 58 voters approve school renovation projects

SALEM - The towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong voted by a wide margin to utilize Maine Department of Education's revolving loan fund to pay for $1.2 million of improvements at Mt. Abram High School and Phillips Elementary School.

Per the latest unofficial tallies, the combined vote was 102 yes and 30 no in the four towns. Kingfield had 38 yes and 1 no, Strong had 42 yes and 14 no, and Avon had 8 yes and 3 no, Phillips had 14 yes and 12 no.

That vote will allow the district to borrow $591,646 for improvements to PES, including renovating bathrooms, thresholds, doorways in accordance with the American Disability Act, as well as expanding the elevator. More than half of those funds would be forgiven by the state, requiring a payback of $279,079 over 10 years at zero percent interest.

For Mt. Abram High School, the district will borrow $619,106 to add ventilation and roof support for the gymnasium as well as a new exhaust system for the kitchen, as the current system is not expected to pass inspection in November. A total of $327,074 of the loan is eligible for forgiveness leaving the district with a balance of $292,032 to pay back over 10 years at zero percent interest.

Funds will be provided by the Maine Municipal Bond Bank through the revolving loan fund. The annual payments on the loan would by $57,111.

The proposed $9.37 million budget approved by the school board on March 30 includes $57,111 to pay for the projects. That is offset by a $97,000 reduction in debt service relating to the Strong Elementary School loan being paid off.

The district would have two years to complete the work.