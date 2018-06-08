Mt. Abram celebrates the Class of 2018

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Mt. Abram High School graduated a small but mighty class Friday evening, packing the bleachers with families and friends that cheered the 39 graduating seniors as they entered the gym.

Salutatorian Kaitlyn Jansky provided the welcoming address, speaking to the importance of "independence, individuality and humor" to the high school experience and what awaits beyond graduation for her classmates.

"Stepping outside of your comfort zone and exploring your persona is a powerful tool," Jansky said. "Use it wisely and amazing things will happen."

Valedictorian Kelsey Wood used the analogy of writing a book, telling students to have the courage to "write the narrative you long for." Her class had been lucky to have "great editors," Wood said, referring to the teachers and staff of the district.

"I would like to thank them all," Wood said, "whether they're here tonight or not, for being part of our high school experience and adding a phrase or two into our stories. We wouldn't be the same without you."

Of the nearly 40 graduates, 29 have made post-secondary education plans, one plans to enlist with a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and nine will enter the workforce. As a group, the 39 students successfully applied for 158 scholarships combining for more than $200,000 to go toward their futures.

"Though they may be small," Mt. Abram Principal Michelle Tranten said, referring to the Class of 2018, "they are mighty."

Tranten recalled spending time with seniors and thanked them for creating memories for her. She read Robert Frost's famous poem The Road Not Taken, which ends with the narrator taking the road less traveled "And that has made all the difference."

Rep. Russell Black (R - Wilton) presented a legislative sentiment to the top 10 students, while Superintendent Susan Pratt provided the class pronouncement. Music was provided by the district's strings program, while the National Anthem was sung by Hailee Rowe, a junior.