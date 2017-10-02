Mt. Abram coach in running for Most Valuable Coach award

SALEM - A teacher and coach at Mt. Abram High School is in the running for U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coach award - a competition that celebrates outstanding high school coaches across the country.

James Danala, who has taught science at MAHS since 2005, was nominated by the school's former guidance counselor Mike Ellis. Danala was one of more than 1,500 nominations across the country.

"It was quite an honor when Mike told me he had nominated me. I don't know what he said but obviously it meant a lot to the people in charge," Danala said.

Aside from teaching freshman science, Danala coaches the junior varsity boy's soccer team as well as track and field and often helps out with the alpine ski team. He has been involved with coaching sports ever since graduating from Mt. Blue High School and has built Mt. Abram's track and field team up from just ten kids to 50 in the past six years.

"It's great to see a kid who has success and chooses to then work harder. It makes them realize they can do it and the next thing you know they are an advocate for the program and they're bringing all this positive energy to the environment," he said. "My number one rule is that we are inclusive. It's important for the students to feel like they are part of something more than just themselves, and, of course, that it be fun."

Now, Danala ranks 13th in the final round of 50 candidates. The friendly competition has brought excitement school-wide. A student sticks his head into Danala's classroom- "Thirteenth!" He cheers before heading to class.

"It's the most endearing thing. I don't usually go after this type of recognition, it's not why I coach. But it's been fun and you start to realize the kids kinda actually like you," Danala said.

The competition works with votes from the community- each coach can be voted for once a day, everyday, between now and Oct. 15. Winning the competition wouldn't only be an honored recognition for Danala and Mt. Abram, it would also bring a monetary award to the school community. If Danala makes it into the top 15 candidates, the school district automatically receives $5,000 in prize money. If he wins the entire competition the school would get an additional $50,000 award. The funds have no specific requirement as long as they benefit the school community.

"It's been an exciting experience. I love it because the kids love it. It's bringing people together and uniting the community ... so, I'm for it," Danala said.

To vote for Danala click here. The site requires a brief registration after which community members can vote for Danala once each day, as well as any other coaches they think should would. The top 15 candidates will be released on Oct. 9 while the finalist will be announced on Oct. 15.