Mt. Abram girls basketball all about the team

SALEM - Mt. Abram basketball is climbing its way back into contention. Gaining a berth to the quarterfinals, the Roadrunners are using a team mentality to regain their foothold as a successful program in Class C division girls basketball.

Coach Larry Donald believes in a team first philosophy which has paid dividends in his first three seasons. After a five-year drought, Mt. Abram secured a spot in the playoffs and made it to the Civic Center in Augusta on Feb. 20. Mt. Abram was thwarted by powerhouse Boothbay, a team that only had one loss in the regular season.

Donald credits much of the team's success with year round involvement in basketball for the girls. Coach Donald's brother, Frank Donald, coaches the girls in AAU ball during the spring and fall while Larry handles the in-season action.

"The girls have put in a lot of time," Larry Donald said, "they've bought in to what I like to do, and worked really hard."

Coach Donald likes to "preach team first" as he puts it, and the team has responded with flying colors. Posting an 11-9 record this year had the Roadrunners knocking on the door after upsetting Hebron Academy in an away game that earned them a spot to the quarterfinals.

"What has helped is we [Larry and Frank] have a similar voice and terminology," Coach Donald added. "The goal was getting back to Augusta for the tournament, and we accomplished that."

Larry Donald's has high praise for all of his players, one in particular embodied his particular tact when it came to team: 2017 McDonald's All-Star Alora Ross.

Regrettably, Ross missed the playoffs during the Roadrunners rampage, as she has been recovering from an ACL injury.

"She's so smart," Donald beamed. "She's also willing to play 1-5 (any position in basketball) and if there was a trouble spot, she'd fix it."

Being named a McDonald's All-Star is extremely sought after by high school athletes and it apparently runs in the family. Alora Ross's father, Kirby Ross, was a McDonald's All-Star when he played. Clearly the round ball hasn't fallen far from the rim.

The Roadrunners will continue to build on their success in seasons to come, with three of five starters returning with Coach Donald.