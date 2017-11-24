Mt. Abram girls soccer recognizes top athletes

STRONG - Mt. Abram High School's girls soccer squad finished their season with a 3-9-2 record this fall. The Roadrunners' record doesn't tell the entire tale, as nine of the squad's 14 matches were decided by two goals or fewer, providing many nail-biting finishes.

Mt. Abram head coach Andrew Delcourt had to fill five starting spots due to departing seniors in 2016. The Roadrunners started five freshman during the 2017 campaign.

"I feel we improved in our second level thinking, overall soccer IQ," Coach Delcourt said. "Playing the ball in space and upping the intensity. Building the programs maturity was big."

Coach Delcourt felt the most important lesson his young team learned was in relation to their identity.

"We need to figure out our own identity as a team and not play down or up to our opposition," Delcourt explained. "I'm so happy with seeing how these girls have matured as soccer players."

The Roadrunners continue a tradition of team-voted players of each match, with the two girls at the end of the season with the most honors taking away soccer balls. Camryn Wahl and Summer Ross of Mt. Abram were those selected by their sides as the most outstanding players on the season.