Mt. Abram High School graduates 50 students

SALEM - Departing seniors were reminded to remember their roots Friday evening, as Mt. Abram High School graduated a class of 50 students.

Valedictorian Alice Cockerham welcomed families and friends that packed the school's gymnasium, telling her fellow students to be proud of where they had come from and to be "trustworthy, kind and true."

"We will be joining the diverse and spectacular group of Mt. Abram alumni," she said in her speech. "We are now a product of everything this school has shaped us to be and we should be proud of this."

Principal Michelle Tranten spoke briefly before announcing the scholarship awards, saying the Class of 2019 "may be small, but they are mighty." She recalled taking the students on a rafting trip, telling her students to trade anxiety and nervousness for smiles and laughter, as she had seen many of them do during the trip.

In what has become an annual tradition at MAHS, Tranten read every student's name and reviewed what scholarships they had earned. The 50 students had been awarded 135 scholarships, totaling $119,128. Thirty-three of the 50 students intend to pursue a college degree or have been accepted to another post secondary institution, while one will enlist in the military and 13 others will go on to enter the workforce.

Superintendent Susan Pratt, who is retiring at the end of the month, gave her final pronouncement for MAHS, asking the students to work hard and stay focused on the goals of life. After the seniors turned their tassels, the gym exploded with cheers and confetti.

Salutatorian Benjamin Butterfield provided the closing speech, reminding his fellow students how far they had come over the years.

"I believe it's of the utmost importance to remember where you came from," he said. "We cannot always choose where we start from, but we can choose were we finish."