Mt. Blue accepts retirements from three longtime teachers

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District accepted the retirements of three longtime teachers Tuesday.

Brenda LaVerdiere, Roger and Susan Bisaillon have all given notice that they intend to retire at the end of the school year. All three of them had made a significant difference at the district, Superintendent Thomas Ward said.

LaVerdiere, a 4th grade teacher at Academy Hill School, was a top three finalist for the Teacher of the Year award in 2015. She was also one of the principal organizers of Kids Can, a program that pairs elementary students with instructors at the Foster Technology Center and volunteers from Barclays, which provides financial support.

In her letter to the board, LaVerdiere said that she made her career on prioritizing active student participation in their own education.

"I have always believed that for true learning to take place, education must be an interactive process through which students are given multiple opportunities to actively participate in their own development," she wrote.

She concluded by saying she was hopeful that her contributions had made a difference. "Anyone who knows Brenda, knows she made a difference," Ward said.

Roger Bisaillon, a longtime art teacher at Mt. Blue Campus and husband to Susan Bisaillon, has been heavily involved with local students and their artwork for years. Notably, he assists with the annual student art show at Emery Community Arts Center.

In a brief letter announcing his pending retirement, Bisaillon said he had "no doubt" he would miss his time at Mt. Blue, adding that he had both taught students and learned from them.

Susan Bisaillon, a 6th grade teacher Mt. Blue Middle School, said in her letter that her "greatest achievements" had been her students. She noted that she was at one point the lone Special Education teacher at then-Mt. Blue Junior High, and spoke to the transitions within the district over the years.

All three teachers will be retiring as of the end of the school year.