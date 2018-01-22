Mt. Blue Alpine teams busy with back-to-back meets

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue boys and girls high school alpine ski teams enjoyed a busy weekend of competition against Kennebec and Mountain Valley Athletic Conference teams. The Cougars took to the slopes for a home meet at Titcomb Mountain under the lights Friday and traveled to Kent's Hill for the Stefan Pakulski Memorial Slalom on Saturday.

At Titcomb, the Cougars boys team raced to an excellent 21 total points, good for second place on the night. Falmouth High School won the meet, shaving by Mt. Blue with a team score of 20. Sam Smith (115.46) of Mt. Blue took second overall with teammate Hunter Bolduc (116.36) nipping at his heels for third. Eli Yeaton (119.99) secured a sixth place finish, while Jack Kearing's (125.78) tenth place wrapped up the Cougar scoring.

The girls team on Friday dominated their home course, winning with a meet-best 16 team points. Mt. Blue's Ellie Pelletier (126.62) and Jenna Hanrahan (126.63) cruised to as close a finish as measurably possible, placing first and second respectively. Cougars Brooke Bolduc (130.07) took fourth, Ashley Wiles (132.68) ninth, and Mazie Gordon (134.27) tenth. Spruce Mountain came in second for the girls meet with 23 points.

On Saturday the girls team at the Stefan Pakulski Memorial Slalom took third place overall with 55 points. Spruce Mountain won the team score totaling 28, with Kent's Hill finishing second with 31. Jenna Hanrahan (106.34) was Cougars top athlete, finishing seventh. Brooke Bolduc (108.26) crossed the line with the 12th best time on the day. Ashley Wiles (110.47) and Mazie Gordon (110.8) took 17th and 19th respectively.

The boys alpine team fought to a fourth place finish with 65 points, with victor Oxford Hills High School totaling 50. Cougar Sam Smith (58.00) had the fastest time on the day breezing by the competition with a 2.51 second buffer. Mt. Blue's Hunter Bolduc (100.59) had another strong showing in third overall place. Jack Kearing (106.54) and Eli Yeaton (112.18) rounded out the Mt. Blue boys scoring with 21st and 40th overall.