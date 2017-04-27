Mt. Blue board talks budget, revenue

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District directors discussed $600,000 in expenditures and potentially increased revenue at Thursday's meeting, with the board likely to set a proposed budget next Tuesday.

The state legislature is currently discussing the biennial budget, which will include funds for General Purpose Aid via the Maine Department of Education's Essential Programs and Service funding model. Recent developments in the school funding debate have included Gov. Paul LePage proposing a number of changes to the EPS model as part of his administration's proposed budget, including removing funds for System Administration. That cost center is currently paid for at 50 percent of the amount previously recommended by EPS, due to a cut made during former Gov. John Baldacci's school consolidation initiative back in 2007.

Also driving the debate in Augusta is the November 2016 citizen's initiative which imposed a 3 percent tax on high-earners to fund education. That has triggered discussion about increasing state financial support for schools, Superintendent Thomas Ward told the board, having spent the previous day in Augusta, as legislators work toward potential compromises. Ward suggested that it was "very probable" that the 50 percent removed from EPS for System Administration would be returned to the state funding formula, and that he also believed that additional funds could be added in the General Purpose Aid for education.

An important upcoming event will be next Monday's state revenue report, which will attempt to project upcoming revenues. A more-favorable-than-previously-anticipated report could lead to additional money for the schools, Ward suggested.

On the negative side, however, Ward said that he had heard that a state budget may not be approved until late June, presumably after the initial meeting and vote for MBRSD's budget. That complicates Mt. Blue's budget process, as the district may receive additional revenue after the annual budget meeting. Four options were presented to the school board Tuesday evening, including whether to use the additional revenue to increase expenditures, add to a reserve fund or use it to decrease the budget's impact on the local assessment or some combination of all three.

Increased revenue allowed MBRSD to increase its budget in the current fiscal year by 2.2 percent to $32,749,109 while reducing local assessments by $278,000, comparing figures from 2016-17 to 2015-16.

The board added a number of positions into the proposed budget Tuesday and Thursday, including several items removed from the draft budget by the administration prior to it appearing before the school board.

Teaching positions added to the proposed budget included increasing the American Sign Language teacher position from 50 percent to 100 percent at the cost of $24,970. That would allow the Mt. Blue Campus to offer courses beyond the novice level and meet an increase in the student requests for those classes. Directors supporting the addition said that knowing ASL could provide students with career opportunities.

"This is a potential jewel for the Mt. Blue Campus," Director Scott Erb of Farmington said of the ASL program.

Other teaching positions added to the proposed budget include $30,022 for a part-time Science teacher at the Mt. Blue Campus, restoring a cut made years earlier as the high school adds a second cohort to the Bridge Year Program.

In Special Education, directors added back $20,165 for an Ed Tech II to staff the Resource Room at the Academy Hill School, restoring a cut made last year. Currently, the Special Education teacher is getting called away from the classroom to meet with students, leaving other students without proper access to services. Directors also added two Ed Tech I positions to the Mt. Blue Campus Resource Room, supporting special service students receiving instruction in the general classroom. Those positions cost a combined $38,506.

After some discussion, directors approved a $175,000 increase to the Special Education contingency account, which was approved last year at $25,000. Director Ryan Morgan of Farmington pointed to a $300,000 increase in unanticipated Special Education costs this year, forcing Ward to once again freeze the budget. The cycle of additional Special Education costs and budget-wide freezes shortchanged the district's other student, Morgan argued, and a larger contingency could help insulate the district against future mid-year corrections.

Another high cost item included in the current iteration of the proposed budget is the inclusion of four social worker positions at the cost of $272,036. Those positions would be split among six schools, working with students not identified as needing Special Education services but who require mental health services. The district employs other social workers associated with the Special Education program; one position splits its time with the Special and Regular Education students at Mt. Blue Middle School.

The social worker positions would seek to address the statewide trend of more and more students entering school systems without basic social and/or functional skills, or with significant behavioral issues. In addition to rapidly increasing the size of Special Education programs statewide, students with behavioral issues can lead to disruption of the learning of other students. Franklin County was recently determined to have the highest rate of child abuse in the state, and to rank third in the state in children living in poverty.

Director Cherieann Harrison of Wilton made the motion to add the positions to the budget, suggesting that all four should be included rather than an incremental increase.

"I understand the idea that there are things we should be making incremental changes on," Harrison said. "I feel like this is something we should be making a much larger change on and the four [social workers] that are suggested are needed."

The board also approved expanding two Mt. Blue Campus counseling positions relating to Foster Technology Center and the high school to full-time positions, at the cost of $25,170 apiece.

Directors approved a reduced budget the International Student Program, with several suggesting that the program should be refocused in a bid to reduce costs and begin drawing more students. Over the past three years, the district has appropriated $20,000 for the program annually. Students also generate tuition for the district, roughly $50,000 over the past couple years, which is reinvested in the ISP. Administrators suggested a reduced expenditure and a chance to run the program with more assistance from other staff members. The board approved funding the program at $10,000 by a weighted vote of 474 to 379.

Other proposals, which were not approved, included the addition of another World Language teacher at Mt. Blue Middle School at the cost of $50,340, and the elimination of the School Resource Officer position at Mt. Blue Campus, which would have saved $44,764.

If approved with every alteration made by the board, the proposed budget would stand at $34,179,878, representing a $1.43 million or 4.37 increase over the current fiscal year.

Directors voted down an attempt to set the budget Thursday evening, with several directors stating they preferred to wait until Tuesday, May 2. The board had generally been planning to set the proposed budget that evening, meeting at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Campus. The budget will be set at the annual budget meeting, which will be followed by a validation referendum.