Mt. Blue Boys Lacrosse: Windjammers sink Cougars, 9-5

FARMINGTON - Camden Hills Regional High School (4-0) boys lacrosse squad traveled to Prescott field to battle Mt. Blue High School (0-3) on Thursday. The Windjammers have been sailing high thus far with an impressive +26 goal differential in their first three matches this season.

The Cougars, after dropping their first two matches, were ready for the challenge of the undefeated Camden Hills team. Grueling stick slapping against both offenses highlighted a defensive packed early going. While the Cougars and Windjammers tested their counterpart's game plan, the two offenses had limited scoring chances. The first quarter ended with a 1-1 tie.

The second quarter began much like the first, both teams methodically moved the ball around the outskirts of the defensive key. Each team was the most successful while they waiting for their opponent's defense to slip up or over-commit. Mt. Blue held their own for much of the second and found themselves down one goal, 3-4 with 46 seconds remaining in the quarter. Camden Hills, with possession of the ball, took a timeout that proved to be fruitful. The drawn up play from the resulting timeout seven seconds later gave the Windjammers a well-orchestrated goal. In the final 39 seconds Camden Hills moved the ball up field quickly and found the back of the net once more. Just before the half the Windjammers had padded their lead over the Cougars five to three.

In the third Camden Hills had figured out Mt. Blue's soft spot on defense. After bringing the ball into the Cougars' zone, the Windjammers would maintain possession behind the net until a teammate would slash in front of Mt. Blue's goalie for a close range shot. Brody Looney, the Cougar net minder, kept the match close with deflections and saves time after time. Camden Hills unfortunately would see their lead grow up to four, with a 8-4 difference with one quarter to play.

Mt. Blue recoiled their defensive pop in the fourth. With their backs against the wall, the Cougars played some of their best lacrosse in the final 12 minutes. Bruising hits behind the net gave the Windjammers trouble with their handle. The Cougars popped the pill free and sparked countless counters as the end of the game neared. Mt. Blue didn't have the fire power to hang with Camden Hills when the final whistle blew, resulting in a Cougar loss 9-5.

The Cougars' next game is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, against Lawrence in Farmington.