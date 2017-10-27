Mt. Blue boys soccer upset Mt. Ararat 2-1

TOPSHAM - The Mt. Blue boys soccer team will continue their playoff push after a thrilling double overtime win against Mt. Ararat High School. The 5 seed Cougars traveled to face the 4 seeded Eagles for the Class A North quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

The two teams found themselves tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, forcing not one but two overtime periods. In the second extra frame Sam Smith of Mt. Blue put away the game and his second score of the day, giving the Cougars a 2-1 final.

"We were able to capitalize on execution of the opportunities we had," Cougar Head Coach Joel Smith said. "Our process and mindset have been the same all year. Being cognizant in the game and the current play, not the results."

Mt. Ararat fell to Mt. Blue despite dominating the shot column, 29-10. Smith accredited his goalie, Tucker Carleton, and the Cougar defensive front for denying the Eagles.

"They [Mt. Ararat] put pressure on us with balls over the top," Smith said. "I think our back four played great and were really able to breakdown their chances."

The Cougars will look to continue to play the game, not the record against undefeated #1 seed Bangor on Saturday.