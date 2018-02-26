Mt. Blue boys take first place in Class A Nordic State Championship

RUMFORD - The Mt. Blue Nordic men and women's ski teams ended the season with a strong finish last week at Black Mountain, with the men taking first place at the Class A Nordic team championship for the third year in a row and the women coming in third.

A teams ranking is determined by the placement of the first four finishing skiers, the numbers are totaled up- the lower the better. Scores include both styles of Nordic skiing- classic and skate.

A full team is considered eight skiers, which both the girls and the boys had for their final race of the season.

"There was only one other team that skied with a full team for both boys and girls. It really demonstrates the importance of skiing in this area and the support of our community- while some programs in the state are struggling with numbers, we are still able to bring a strong team," Polfus said.

Of the eight skiers on the boys side, Polfus said five of them had pursuit times that were within a minute and a half of each other- a rare, and strong, quality for a team. The team, which consists mainly of juniors, have met the challenge after Mt. Blue graduated their three top skiers last year.

Sam Smith, Michael Gurney, Dominic Giampietro and Jesse Dalton took the top four spots for their team, coming in sixth, tenth, eleventh and thirteenth. Demonstrating the depth of the Cougars, Polfus pointed out that Mt. Blue's fifth skier- Alden Thompson Vought - who came in 14th, was faster than every other teams third skier.

Leading their team in pursuit results for the women were Meghan Charles, Gretchen Huish, Zoe Huish and Kayla White, coming in fourth, eleventh, seventeenth and nineteenth of 44 competitors.

"The girls had a challenging year, with a lot of illnesses and absences. But last week we had almost the whole team together and it was really great to see them work as a team and ski their hearts out," Coach Claire Polfus said.