Mt. Blue brings student-written play to Maine Drama Festival

FARMINGTON - A 15-year-long tradition will continue this weekend as actors from eight local high schools gather on Mt. Blue Campus for the two-day Maine Drama Festival. Theater groups from each of the eight schools, as well as Mt. Blue, will compete by performing 40-minute shows while aspects such as set design, acting, costume and lighting are judged for a first and second place spot.

Mt. Blue is one of only two schools who will be performing a student-written play- a choice that has been made by the group for the last 15 years.

"Ours is an anomaly. Two students wrote and directed the first one in 2005 and then it just became a thing," MBC Drama Director Deborah Muise said.

This year's play, "Wrath", was written by junior Rachel Spear and follows the story of a young girl grappling with thoughts of heaven and hell. The script follows the main character into the after life as she takes a closer look at the choices she made while living. Spear said she wrote the majority of the play during a three and a half hour waiting period when the high school lost power.

"We were told we had to stay either in the gym or the food court, and we couldn't be anywhere else, so I just decided to start writing it," she said.

Spear said she originally thought it would be a pretty straightforward representation of heaven and hell, but she ended up adding a lot of symbolism and detail. This was Spear's first time writing a full-length play.

"I'm always the one on stage, not even backstage. But for this I've been completely off stage," Spear said. "It gave me a lot of appreciation for the role."

The Regional Drama Festival will take place the evening of March 6 and all day March 7. Performances are open to the public.