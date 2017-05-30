Mt. Blue budget meeting is Wednesday night

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District voters will set the 2017-18 budget tomorrow evening, with the school board recommending $33.9 million in expenditures. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Mt. Blue Campus.

If approved by the voters, the $33,897,272 budget would represent an increase of $1,148,163 over the current fiscal year, or 3.51 percent. Whatever budget is approved Wednesday night will need to be validated at a referendum vote on June 13.

The budget includes additional half-time teaching positions at Mt. Blue Campus in the American Sign Language and Science programs, as well as adding part-time counseling positions to Foster Technology Center and Mt. Blue High School. In the Special Services program, the hours of ed techs in the Adaptive Life Skills program would be increased and an additional 17 ed tech positions would be added district-wide. Many of those positions are working with students that entered the district last year, part of the $300,000 in unanticipated Special Services costs that resulted in the budget being frozen. Directors are also recommending an additional $30,000 for the Special Services contingency.

Another large proposed increase would be to add three social worker positions to work with Regular Instruction students at the cost of $204,000. Currently, the district has a part of a single social worker position to spend time with students outside of the Special Services program. Board members and administrators believe the social workers are necessary to address the statewide trend of more and more students entering school systems without basic social and/or functional skills, or with significant behavioral issues. In addition to rapidly increasing the size of Special Service programs statewide, students with behavioral issues can lead to disruption of the learning of other students. Franklin County was recently determined to have the highest rate of child abuse in the state, and to rank third in the state in children living in poverty.

The budget does not include $20,000 to continue to fund the International Student Program. That program generated additional income via tuition to fund its own operation; it isn't clear if it will continue without the budgeted $20,000.

The budget does not include any funds for the proposed $318,000 bond project designed to replace windows, pavement, a boiler and a roof at facilities throughout the district, as the first of 10 payments for the proposed bond would not be paid until 2018-19. Voters will determine whether or not to move ahead with the bond at the June 13 referendum.

The impact of the school budget on local tax assessments remains unclear, as it does for school budgets across the state. Currently, the district is using Maine Department of Education revenue projections based off of education funding proposals included in Governor Paul LePage's proposed budget. If those projections were correct, town assessments would see increases totaling $723,000 across the district.

District administrators, however, anticipate receiving additional revenue beyond what is suggested in the governor's budget. The governor's budget, for example, cut the remaining 50 percent funding for central administration; restoring that funding would represent $500,000 in additional state subsidy for MBRSD. There has also been a push by some in the legislature to hit the statewide funding benchmark of 55 percent as mandated by the 2004 referendum, following last year's successful referendum to enact a 3 percent tax on high incomes to go toward education. It remains unclear how much subsidy Mt. Blue, or other local districts, will receive.

The budget meeting will include an article asking voters to authorize the school board to spend any additional subsidy the district might receive. Those funds could be used to either increase expenditures for school purposes or to decrease the local assessments associated with the budget.

The meeting will be held in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The validation and bond referendum will be held on June 13, along with the statewide bond referendum, in all 10 towns.