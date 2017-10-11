Mt. Blue budget set, 500-plus turn out to meeting

FARMINGTON – Voters overwhelmingly approved a $33.6 million budget at a budget meeting attended by more than 500 people Wednesday evening, setting up a fourth validation referendum vote in all 10 towns on Oct. 24.

The vote was held in the gymnasium, rather than the Mt. Blue Campus' auditorium. Twenty minutes after the meeting was due to begin, school officials began opening up additional sections of the bleachers to accommodate a line of would-be voters that stretched out of the gym and down the hallway. A total of 521 voters were tallied prior to the first vote, Question 1: Regular Instruction, which passed as recommended by an overwhelming majority.

The turnout exceeded even the previous budget meeting, which had 300 voters in attendance. That meeting resulted in approximately $980,000 in reductions to the school board's recommended budget. The ensuing $32.6 million budget was defeated at the Sept. 12 validation vote by nearly 1,300 votes.

At Wednesday's meeting, voters approved the board's proposed $33,637,093 budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. If validated on Oct. 24, the budget would represent a 2.71 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. It would result in more than a 2 percent decrease in local property tax assessments as compared to the previous fiscal year, or $267,444 less.

School board Chair Jennifer Zweig-Hebert and Special Education Director Christine Gatto-Shea gave brief presentations prior to the meeting. Zweig-Hebert said that the budget accommodated a 3.6 percent increase in student enrollment but still included a 2.06 percent decrease in the local property tax assessments as compared to the previous fiscal year. Property tax assessments for the school district across the 10 towns have declined $540,000 since 2015. The budget did include compromises, she said, detailing needs that were not met by the budget, including additional social worker positions and teaching positions.

“This budget is tight. But it should be tight. There should not be waste," Zweig-Hebert said.

Gatto-Shea said that the district had 389 students receiving special education services, ranging from speech and language assistance to out-of-district placements. The district paid less than the state average per student, she said, citing several districts with higher, per-student costs.

The meeting started at approximately 7:30 p.m., with a line of voters stretching down the hall waiting to enter the building and check in with their town’s ballot clerks. The meeting itself proceeded relatively quickly, with a few speakers questioning certain increases and decreases in the budget, or expressing support for specific programs. Questions included the availability of Foster Technology Center courses for students, the private/public funding of athletic programs, the feasibility of vans versus buses and the status of the district’s dual diploma program with a Beijing school.

Glenn Kapiloff, the current Adult Ed director and former Foster Tech director, said that the district tried to make slots available to students. Superintendent Thomas Ward said that the district had purchased a small bus for routes with sparser stops, while Director Angela LeClair of Wilton detailed how the sports boosters program interacted with the school. The dual diploma program, which would share the district's curriculum, standards and graduation requirements with Beijing No. 2 school in Beijing, China for its International program students, had been approved in China, Ward said.

Elaine Graham of Farmington said that administrator salaries were too high in the district. "If you care so much about the student, why do we need over $100,000 salaries for the top people?" she said. "If you truly care about people you wouldn’t take such a big slice of the pie."

Other residents expressed support for the district administrators. Siiri Stinson of Wilton said that she was grateful for the staff's work on a budget process that has lasted several months. She singled out the business manager, Kris Pottle, as someone whose expertise Stinson said was sometimes taken for granted. After Stinson finished speaking, residents had a standing ovation for Pottle.

Starks Selectman Paul Frederic said that one of his proudest moments had been helping orchestrate the change of school districts from MSAD 59 to RSU 9. "It has been a very successful transfer as far as the town of Starks is concerned," Frederic said, noting that his town typically supported the district’s budgets by a wide margin. "I hope the citizens of the other nine towns can appreciate how great this district is."

Following several near-unanimous votes, residents successfully moved to take up the remaining six cost center articles in a block. Voters then moved swiftly through the funding articles, completing the voting portion of the meeting in a little over an hour.

Just before the final written ballot, Jonathan Cohen of Farmington said that he agreed with Graham that the system of school funding was unfair to residents on fixed incomes. It was important that voters not only attend the Oct. 24 validation vote, Cohen said, but also lobby their legislators to increase district funding at the state level.

The $33.6 million budget now proceeds to a validation referendum vote on Oct. 24 in all 10 towns. A 'yes' vote approves the budget, while a 'no' vote effectively restarts the process.