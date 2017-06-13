Mt. Blue budget voted down, bond approved

FARMINGTON - Residents of Mt. Blue Regional School District's ten towns voted against validating a $33.9 million budget at Tuesday evening's referendum, but did support a $318,000 bond issue for district-wide facility improvements.

The result marks the third straight year that the budget was not validated in the first vote; the 2015 and 2016 budgets were later ratified after reductions in a second round of voting. The preliminary, unofficial tally indicates that 1,458 votes were cast in favor of the budget, with 1,643 votes cast in opposition.

Preliminary town-by-town results for the validation vote:

Weld - 34 yes and 52 no (additionally, 1 yes from Perkins Twp and 2 no)

Temple - 65 yes and 75 no

Chesterville - 61 yes and 183 no

Starks - 84 yes and 19 no

Industry - 65 yes and 89 no

Farmington - 644 yes and 501 no

New Vineyard - 31 yes and 109 no

New Sharon - 139 yes and 207 no

Vienna - 61 yes and 57 no

Wilton - 273 yes and 349 no

The budget approved at the June 1 meeting represented an increase of $1,148,163 over the current fiscal year, or 3.51 percent. Additions include additional half-time teaching positions at Mt. Blue Campus in the American Sign Language and science programs, as well as part-time counseling positions to Foster Technology Center and Mt. Blue High School. In the Special Services program, the hours of ed techs in the Adaptive Life Skills program would have been increased and an additional 17 ed tech positions would have been added district-wide. Another proposed increase would have added three social worker positions to work with Regular Instruction students.

Current revenue projections available through the MDOE indicate that the budget would result in an increase of $722,690 increase to the local tax assessments. Those projections are based off Gov. Paul LePage's proposed budget.

While the budget validation vote failed, residents did approve a $318,000 bond issue for improvements to district schools. A total of 1,541 residents supported the bond, while 1,457 opposed it.

Preliminary town-by-town results for the bond issue vote:

Weld - 36 yes and 50 no (additionally, 1 yes from Perkins Twp and 2 no)

Temple - 72 yes and 70 no

Chesterville - 74 yes and 161 no

Starks - 84 yes and 19 no

Industry - 71 yes and 83 no

Farmington - 663 yes and 458 no

New Vineyard - 46 yes and 94 no

New Sharon - 126 yes and 216 no

Vienna - 65 yes and 54 no

Wilton - 303 yes and 250 no

More details on the specific projects to be targeted by the bond can be found here. Estimating a 3.5 percent interest rate and a 10-year lifespan, the $317,834 bond would cost $38,217 a year for 10 years. The first payment would be part of the 2018-19 budget, not the incoming 2017-18 fiscal year. The timing of the bond would have the first payment due the year after the last payment on the Academy Hill School gymnasium and heating improvements, which costs the district $29,104 each year.