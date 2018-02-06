Mt. Blue cheering squad earns invite to states

FARMINGTON - The Cougar cheering squad is turning qualifying for the State Championship into an annual tradition. Mt. Blue High School's cheer team has earned its third consecutive trip to Bangor this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Holly Harrington, the team's head coach, is thrilled with her athletes' preparation and focus.

"They really work hard and push through every practice," Harrington said. "At competitions they now go in and have fun, makes it easier to show what we have."

Harrington and the cheer squad is led by three seniors that bring a wealth of experience to the troupe. Britnie Macomber, Lauren Littlefield and Brianna Jackson will be flipping through to their third state event to anchor Mt. Blue's team.

"We don't give up, ever," Brianna Jackson said. "I'm really proud of us."

The next wave of leadership, six juniors, will be enjoying a cheer-based trip to Hawaii on June 21. There they will work with new cheering teammates to enhance their skills over a weeks time. The team has raised funds through bake sales, business donations and bottle drives for the Hawaii excursion.