Mt. Blue class of 2017: “A celebration of the entire community”

FARMINGTON - After gathering on the Mt. Blue campus for the 49th commencement ceremony, 155 teens joined the ranks of adulthood as they left the school for the last time. Leaving with them this year is principal Bruce Mochamer, who officially resigned last week after working in the district for a combined total of 16 years.

"I will miss the students immensely. It's really all about them," Mochamer said, as he waited to lead the faculty procession into the packed gymnasium. "It's been a wonderful place to be a part of."

Despite the many tearful goodbyes that filled ceremony speeches, there was also a current of words about fresh starts and new beginnings. As students filed into the room, meeting their walking partners with high-fives, nervous smiles, linked arms and even a chest bump, their many supporters looked on.

"This is a celebration of the entire community," Mochamer pointed out, noting the entire 13 years it took each of them to get to the ceremony, not just the four of high school.

He went on to encourage students to be kind, positive and human. He told them to fill their lives with random acts of kindness, to give the best of themselves to whatever path they may choose, and to put their phones away.

"Talk to other people. Be human," he said.

Student speakers went on to exemplify how the class of 2017 already stands out as a particularly human one.

"What makes us so special is our desire to connect. Mt. Blue has given us the chance of a family if we didn't have one at home," Class speaker Anna Dunbar said.

She went on to thank the teachers, parent figures, and staff members for their support along the way.

"You taught us that we're greater than we think we are. And that we can do what we thought we couldn't. Thank you for giving us these gifts," Dunbar said.

Speakers were buffered with student-led music, including covers of Modest Mouse and Broken Back, with lyrics suited for the occasion.

"We are the young souls and proud to be so, everyday/Tell them we are, tell them we are/We're on the way/We won't stop, we won't stop growing everyday," Abigail Howell and Gianni Mendez sang together.

Members of the Franklin County Fiddlers Maggie Hickey and Julia Ramsey sang a song written by orchestra teacher, and FCF leader, Steve Muise.

"On the first day of freshman year, did you ever think you would make it this far?" Speaker Elizabeth Burke asked.

She went on to share in the goodbyes, preparing for her 1,600 mile journey away from home this coming fall.

"We are saying goodbye to more than just teachers, parents and friends. We are saying goodbye to our freshman year selves. To the person who would have been scared to stand up here and speak in front of all of you. We've grown so much as a class. So, goodbye to you as high school students and hello to you as independent graduates," she said.