Mt. Blue Cougars head to Lawrence for playoff football Friday

FARMINGTON - A police escort will join the Mt. Blue Cougar team as they head to Fairfield Friday, with members of the community encouraged to turn out and wish the team luck as they take on Lawrence High School.

The Cougars beat Cony High School in overtime last Friday, 21 to 20, to advance to the semifinals of the Class B North playoffs. Cony, ranked No. 2 in the division, was undefeated prior to the Nov. 1 loss. Mt. Blue now advances to play against Lawrence High School on Friday, Nov. 8, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

"We've had a good work week. The team has really come together and built a lot of confidence, I think it's going to be a great game," Coach Scott Franzose said.

The team will depart Mt. Blue at 3:45 p.m., traveling from the high school, down Main Street and then onto Route 27 toward New Sharon. Community members are asked wish the team luck and hang blue and gold to show support. Farmington police will escort the team as it travels through the town.