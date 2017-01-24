Mt. Blue Cougars stalk the mat: ‘I’m proud of everyone today’

FARMINGTON - Five high school wrestling teams took to the mats within the spotless Mt. Blue Cougar Den gymnasium on Saturday.

Mt. Blue hosted a round-robin style tournament with Morse, Gardiner, Nokomis and overall tourney champ Mt Ararat.

The energetic crowd got a treat as both ends of the Den were occupied with simultaneous wrestling matches throughout the day. Mt. Blue battled with some of the best teams in the state, including an impressive 4-2 record in wrestled matches against powerhouse Mt Ararat.

The clear distinction between the two teams was depth unfortunately.

With the Cougars' eight forfeited matches against the Eagles, Mt. Ararat improved to a state best 19-2 record overall. Despite losing against Mt. Ararat in total points, Mt. Blue Head Coach Justin Nile was undeterred and excited about how his team performed.

"I'm proud of everyone today, and we'll keep grinding," Nile said. Coach Nile's knowledge and passion for wrestling was on display Saturday and resonates through his team.

No matter what the score of the match, cheering and advice from Nile, Assistant Coach Greg Webber and the Cougar bench was relentless. This team, while currently short of numbers, appears to have grown tight and understand the all-important team dynamic.

That culture can be difficult to obtain, but Coaches Nile and Webber have done a fantastic job in creating an environment of competitive cohesiveness, as fans attending the event would tell you.

There are three more chances to check out the Mt. Blue Cougars wrestling this season, next action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Erskine Academy.