Mt. Blue field hockey kicks off summer with Hot Stix tourney championship

WATERVILLE - Summer break for most high school or middle school students is the time to sleep in and relax. Not the case for Mt. Blue High School and Middle school field hockey players. The Cougars took 30 athletes to the "Hot Stix" tournament at Thomas College this past weekend for a bright and early 7:30 a.m. coin flip.

With the wealth of players Mt. Blue had in tow, the Cougars competed with two high school squads and a middle school team. One of the two high school teams, the "Blue" team, went undefeated and took home the crown for Mt. Blue. They thwarted Skowhegan, Mt. View, Cony and Belfast High Schools on their way to a 4-0 Championship record for the tournament.

Head Coach Jody Harmon was impressed with all of her players that hit the field at the Hot Stix tourney.

"With the early start time, it was great to see the girls go right at it," Harmon said. "The whole day was a success. I think we realize we have more work to do."

Harmon and the field hockey teams will be busy in the coming weeks as well. The next tournament for the Championed lady Cougars will be at Thomas College on Saturday July 22, The Battle for Breast Cancer.

On Sunday June 25, Mt. Blue field hockey will host a fundraiser for the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Pro Service in Farmington. A car wash, bottle drive, bake sale and yard sale will combine all proceeds donated for the cause, last year totaling over $9,000. The raised funds will assist local women with awareness, exams and prevention to combat breast cancer.

Donations for the Martha B. Webber fundraiser can be sent to Jody Harmon, Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.