Mt. Blue freezes budget after vote

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 froze its budget today, as the district awaits the results of next Tuesday's validation referendum following last night's vote.

More than 300 residents approved a budget of $32.6 million, representing a $92,000 reduction from the previous fiscal year and a $980,000 reduction as compared to the $33.6 million budget proposed by the school board. Every article was cut at the meeting for a combined $900,000 in reductions except debt service, which was left unchanged at $5.9 million. That equals a decrease of $92,000 as compared to the previous fiscal year, making up the 0.28 percent reduction in the total budget.

Today, Superintendent Tom Ward said that he froze the budget Wednesday and begun meeting with department heads about how to find $900,000 in savings prior to the close of the fiscal year. The freeze affects all hiring and supplies not deemed essential for the teaching of core curriculum.

Of particular concern to administrators, Ward said, is the $545,358 reduction to special education, as compared to the proposed $5.2 million. That figure included a number of positions added after the budget was passed last year, as additional students have moved into the district. Ward noted that many positions were mandated by law, in order to prevent the district from being non-compliant in regards to student individual education plans, or IEPs. Not providing services reflected in IEPs could have legal repercussions.

"If we can't find $500,000, it's going to have to come from other areas," Ward said.

There is no school board meeting scheduled prior to the vote on Sept. 12, as the district and its 10 members towns await the outcome of the third referendum vote. Previous budgets of $33.9 million and $33.6 million were both voted down at referendums earlier this summer.

The Sept. 12 validation vote will ask voters whether they approve of the action taken at Tuesday's meeting. A 'yes' vote will validate the $32.6 million in expenditures approved Tuesday evening, effectively setting the budget. A 'no' vote would reject the budget, basically restarting the process.

According to Mt. Blue Television, Ward will be appearing on Wilton resident Tom Saviello's show Talkin' Maine Thursday at 9 a.m. That interview will be posted here on the MBTV's site.