Mt. Blue freezes budget after vote
FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 froze its budget today, as the district awaits the results of next Tuesday's validation referendum following last night's vote.
More than 300 residents approved a budget of $32.6 million, representing a $92,000 reduction from the previous fiscal year and a $980,000 reduction as compared to the $33.6 million budget proposed by the school board. Every article was cut at the meeting for a combined $900,000 in reductions except debt service, which was left unchanged at $5.9 million. That equals a decrease of $92,000 as compared to the previous fiscal year, making up the 0.28 percent reduction in the total budget.
Today, Superintendent Tom Ward said that he froze the budget Wednesday and begun meeting with department heads about how to find $900,000 in savings prior to the close of the fiscal year. The freeze affects all hiring and supplies not deemed essential for the teaching of core curriculum.
Of particular concern to administrators, Ward said, is the $545,358 reduction to special education, as compared to the proposed $5.2 million. That figure included a number of positions added after the budget was passed last year, as additional students have moved into the district. Ward noted that many positions were mandated by law, in order to prevent the district from being non-compliant in regards to student individual education plans, or IEPs. Not providing services reflected in IEPs could have legal repercussions.
"If we can't find $500,000, it's going to have to come from other areas," Ward said.
There is no school board meeting scheduled prior to the vote on Sept. 12, as the district and its 10 members towns await the outcome of the third referendum vote. Previous budgets of $33.9 million and $33.6 million were both voted down at referendums earlier this summer.
The Sept. 12 validation vote will ask voters whether they approve of the action taken at Tuesday's meeting. A 'yes' vote will validate the $32.6 million in expenditures approved Tuesday evening, effectively setting the budget. A 'no' vote would reject the budget, basically restarting the process.
According to Mt. Blue Television, Ward will be appearing on Wilton resident Tom Saviello's show Talkin' Maine Thursday at 9 a.m. That interview will be posted here on the MBTV's site.
2 Responses »
Leave a Response
I am ashamed of the voters of this school district! Because I support our schools and students, and education as a Necessary good, I will be voting an emphatic NO, even though my property taxes will go up a little bit. It's NOT about YOU, folks. It's about our children!
This is to all of my friends who are able to vote for the currently proposed RSU 9 budget. I am a teacher in the district, but my interests are not centered around my salary. I do not show up to work everyday and work with our students with the most severe behavioral and emotional needs with any thought to what goes into my bank account. I teach these students, with my amazing team, because it is a severe need in our community, and I believe in the amazing potential these students possess. We are barely into the school year, and I see many students who are lacking the support they need to access their education. These are students who, given adequate support, could become well educated, proactive, contributing members of our community. Without adequate support, which is at risk with the proposed budget, it's possible these students will miss their opportunity to reach their potential, and therefore become even more of a burden on your tax bill in the future. I'm convinced that the people who have chosen to refuse support for appropriate funding for our schools are misinformed, persuaded by false arguments, and/or unwilling to hear any reason that threatens their view. I ask you to vote NO to the proposed budget. The lack of funding this budget would allocate for our students, who are our future community members and leaders, is unethical, potentially illegal, and most of all incredibly sad.
Like
Show more reactions
Comment
Share