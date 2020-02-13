Mt. Blue Girls’ Alpine team head to championships this weekend

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Girls’ Alpine team, led by senior captain Mazie Gordon, are heading into the Class A State Championships on Feb. 14 and 15. With consistent performances all season long from the predominately young team, they look to take their experience to a strong placement in the state meet.

The cougars proved they were a team to beat at the season opener slalom race at Titcomb Mountain on Jan. 10, where the team finished first. Freshman Taylor Gordon took first place, her first of 10 wins this season, giving her an almost perfect record.

The first GS race, at Mt. Abram on Jan. 20, resulted in a loss for Gordon and the team, however they bounced back to take second place at their next Giant Slalom race at Black Mountain. Over the course of the 6 slalom races for this alpine team, the girls’ team has won 5. Top finishers for the team include Taylor Gordon, Mazie Gordon, Sadie McDonough (sophomore), and Cassidy Strunk (sophomore). Khloe Dean (sohpomore), Vivian Cormier (freshman), and Molly Kearing (freshman) provided strong and dependable placements as well, to help lead the team to their consistent wins.

At the KVAC championships, held at Black Mountain in Rumford and Titcomb in Farmington, the Mt. Blue Girls’ Alpine team proved their worth by coming in first place in both the GS and Slalom races, in a very closely contested field with Maranacook and Edward Little High Schools. Taylor finished first in both races, with Gordon and McDonough pulling in top ten finishes (fifth and tenth, respectively) for the GS race. In the slalom race, Cassidy Strunk finished eighth and McDonough followed in ninth place.

The girls’ team sustained key losses of last year’s seniors, Jenna Hanrahan and Ellie Pelletier, however, the young team has shown they are capable of producing wins in a field against the Class B State Champions powerhouse and older team of Maranacook, as well as last year’s Class A State Champions, Edward Little. Their work ethic and focus on the team have contributed to the cougars success, and given them drive to show their talent at the 2020 Class A State Championships.