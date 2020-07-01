Mt. Blue graduate publishes children’s book

GREENE - A graduate of Mt. Blue High School has turned her literary profession into a children's book that was recently released through Amazon.

Ally Blais, a former Reading Recovery and Literary Interventionist in Maine School Administrative District 54, said she wrote "A Garden Adventure" with her students in mind. Blais has a masters degree as a literary specialist and specifically chose certain aspects of A Garden Adventure to encourage young readers to become bookworms. Things such as cadence, rhyme and actions words that encourage kids to get up and "hop," "skip" or "run" strengthen young readers' relationships with books, Blais said.

"I purposefully chose language that is appealing to children in early development stages," Blais said.

Blais' own daughter is 20 months old and a "complete bookworm" Blais said. Blais began writing the book when she was staying home with her daughter, and as she made the transition to working as a full time mom rather than in the school district.

"It happened organically. I started writing things down as they popped into my head," Blais said.

She worked on the book for more than a year, mostly during the late night hours after her newborn was asleep, but the idea of writing a book had always been on her bucket list she said.

A Garden Adventure can be bought at Hidden Beauty Hair Salon in Farmington, or on Amazon.