Mt. Blue graduate raises awareness through running

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Jordan Marie Daniel has been on the move since she was ten years old, tagging along on runs with her grandfather. As a fourth generation Lakota runner, she has now logged thousands of miles as an athlete and an activist.

Born in South Dakota, Daniel moved to Farmington with her family in the third grade. Away from her culture and her community, she felt isolated. She experienced racism and discrimination for the first time.

She found solace in running.

During summer vacations, she would visit family in South Dakota and it was there that she began to notice the social, economic, and health disparities that disproportionately impacted her community.

“I saw that we are part of a system that is designed to not benefit us,” she said. “It is one that does not recognize our own sovereignty or our tribal rights.”

Despite these systemic injustices, Daniel was struck by the resilience and beauty of her culture. She began dreaming of ways in which she could raise awareness and create positive change for those in her community and in other indigenous communities around the world.

By the time she enrolled in college at the University of Maine in Orono, she had a plan: she would complete her studies and move to the nation’s capitol to work on the Hill.

In the meantime, she continued to run. At UMaine, Daniel competed as a D1 athlete in both indoor and outdoor track and developed a new relationship with the sport.

“My coach had a really incredible philosophy and made me confront my relationship with food and with running. Once I did that, everything changed. I felt stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally,” she said.

As Daniel’s relationship with running evolved, she began to think about running in a new way; running connected her to her family and to her love of competition but also to her self and to her inner strength.

“I began exceeding goals that I set for myself; all of a sudden, I was running faster than I thought I ever could.”

After completing her college career, Daniel continued running and soon became a member of Team New Balance Boston and in 2013 fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to Washington, D.C., where she began working as an indigenous people’s advocate. She spent her days helping to effect policy change and to support Native-led programs and organizations from across the country.

She began to take on a more active role in protest movements and to think about the ways in many ways in which issues affecting native communities intersect. A focus on health across the spectrum became a central component of her activism, marrying her professional goals and her passion for running. After participating in the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline, Daniel founded Rising Hearts Coalition, an organization devoted to “to elevating Indigenous voices and promoting intersectional collaborative efforts across all movements in the fight for racial, social, climate, and economic justice.”

Despite having a full time job and a regimented New Balance training regimen, Daniel participated in prayer runs and supported community-centered fundraising opportunities whenever and however she could.

“I knew it could interfere with my running goals, but my community, my people, and my relatives will always come first,” she said.

Through this work, Daniel became increasingly aware of the epidemic of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls in North America. “There’s a longstanding history of violence that exists in our communities,” Daniel said. “It is something that has been continuously growing and continuously ignored.”

“There are really heartbreaking statistics about the rate of disappearance or murder in our communities. That is what motivated me to want to be an advocate. I realized that I needed to do more.”

While Daniel had long been thinking about how to use her platform as a runner to raise awareness about this critical issue in her community, it wasn’t until the 2019 Boston Marathon that she realized the power of combining the two.

She had entered the race as a chaperone and mentor for Wings for America, raising money for the organization and helping to support programming for native youth.

“I didn’t want to take the focus away from the youth,” she said. “But I knew that I had an opportunity.”

Shortly before the race, Daniel decided to dedicate the run to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and to amplify the voices that make up the #MMIW movement on social media and beyond.

“I decided to not focus on competition at all and to instead run in prayer. I decided to dedicate my 26 miles to 26 prayers to 26 indigenous women and girls," she said. "I had been feeling so frustrated that no one was listening, no one was caring."

So, as she made her way towards the starting line, Daniel painted #MMIW on her leg and covered her mouth with a red hand print. It was a statement that could not be ignored. A few days after completing the marathon, Daniel shared her experience and the intentions behind her run, on social media.

“That changed everything,” she said. "Before the race I didn’t want to tell anyone what I was doing."

But, once she did, she was able to spark a conversation between thousands of followers from around the world, and to educate and activate a community of fellow activists and allies.

“I was able to say the names of these victims and to share statistics about what is happening in native communities.”

In the year since, Daniel has continued to build on the intentions she set in Boston. “I continued to run in prayer and to dedicate my races to this cause,” she said, noting that she also participates in prayer runs that were not organized races.

Most recently, Daniel participated in a 365-mile prayer run from Bears Ears National Monument to Salt Lake City, UT, to honor relatives taken by COVID-19.

“I’m really committed to the idea of #runningforjustice,” she said.

With that in mind, Daniel created a series of opportunities for folks to directly engage with her work by participating in virtual events to promote Indigenous Peoples, organizations, and traditions.

“People [on social media] are so receptive - they want to learn more, to be involved, to know what is happening. The platform has really helped to call out to and bring people in,” she said.

This weekend, Daniel will host a virtual 5k, 10k, and half-marathon in celebration of Indigenous People’s Day. Interested participants can sign up to run or walk in one of the races, sponsor a runner, or donate to organizations that support native-led organizations and community programs.

“These events lead to so many good discussions. People start to really wonder, ‘what can I do?’ or ‘how can I be a better ally?’ or ‘how can I share the resources that I have access to?’” Daniel said. “It creates a community of awareness.”

Daniel is looking forward to this weekend’s event but also has her sights set on the future, including programming that is being developed in celebration of Native American Heritage Month in November.

“We’re going to have a variety of events, including community conversations and an indigenous wellness through movement series. Beyond that, I’m focused on organizing - especially virtual opportunities - and creating content that brings people together. My focus is on creating space that is intersectional, and cross promotional so that we can support work in a variety of communities.”

To learn more about the Rising Hearts Coalition or upcoming engagement opportunities, please visit Daniel’s website or Instagram.