Mt. Blue High School reports positive COVID-19 test of individual

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 announced yesterday that an individual associated with Mt. Blue High School has tested positive for COVID-19; as a result MBHS as well as Foster Tech Center will offer remote-only learning on Monday and Tuesday. All after school activities have been suspended for both days.

According to a letter sent to students and families, the individual may have come in contact with other staff and students. Administration is working closely with the Maine Center for Disease and Control to follow safety guidelines. All students and family members are being asked to monitor symptoms carefully.

Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, among others.

Known close contacts have been notified.

Maine has seen a jump in positive cases in the last week. Locally, four positive cases were reported at Franklin Memorial Hospital last week.