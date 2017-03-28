Mt Blue High School takes first place at state Destination Imagination tournament

FARMINGTON - After months of preparation, the Mt. Blue High School Destination Imagination team placed first in the state competition held on the University of Maine at Orono campus on March 18.

Destination Imagination is a volunteer lead organization that aims to inspire students to become leaders and innovators for the next generation. Every year they provide seven standards-based challenges for a team to solve. Each challenge is open-ended and encourages student teams to experience the creative process using innovation, imagination, and collaboration.

The six-person team was faced with the "Vanished Challenge" which they needed to work collaboratively to find a solution to. The team was prompted to research a color, make that color disappear in their performance using a special effect, create an technical effect and write a story with a colorful character. Then the team had to perform the solution to the challenge in under eight minutes.

In addition, the team was faced with an “instant challenge” that they know nothing about until revealed. The team, nicknamed "The Trunkee Trees," had to work together, be creative, innovative and quick on their feet in order to solve the problem.

Their efforts paid off with a first place ranking in the competition and an invitation to compete at the Global Finals in Tennessee. This is the first time a DI team from Mt. Blue High School has ever won first place in their challenge.

The team is now raising money to attend the Global Finals on May 24 through May 27, where they will compete against teams from 45 states, seven Canadian Providences, and 13 other countries.

The team will be holding fundraising events to help support the trip. If you are interested in donating you can send a check payable to MBHS DI Team to MBMS 269 Middle Street, Farmington, ME 04955.