Mt. Blue Middle School student charged with terrorizing after alleged threats
FARMINGTON - A 13-year-old student at Mt. Blue Middle School was arrested this afternoon, after police say he made threats to shoot up his school.
According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, the school became aware at approximately 1 p.m. of the situation after staff overheard the student making the alleged threats. Peck described the reported statements as general threats, as opposed to specific, but also "potentially credible." No weapon was found, Peck said.
It has been less than two weeks since a student killed 17 people and injured another 14 after pulling a fire alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That incident has touched off national debates on issues ranging from gun control to arming teachers to improving school security.
"With everything happening in our nation, we certainly take these threats seriously," Peck said.
The school resource officer, FPD Officer Bridgette Gilbert, works out of an office at Mt. Blue Campus but is active in other schools. She responded to MBMS and began investigating. The 13-year-old was picked up at the middle school by his guardian and taken to a residence, Peck said. It was there that he was arrested by FPD and charged with misdemeanor terrorizing.
MBMS was not locked down, Peck said, noting that the threat came in at the end of the school day.
The student remains in custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation, Peck said.
RSU 9 has policies regarding disciplinary and school safety issues. Students can be suspended, expelled or otherwise disciplined as a result of those policies.
6 Responses »
Leave a Response
Less publicity of this kind would prevent copy cat incidences, just saying.
I am disappointed parents were not notified and wonder if they will be when this student inevitably comes back to school? Terrifying. Disturbing. I hope this child gets the help they obviously need.
Why did the parents have to find out about this via the news/Facebook? A general alert would have been nice. This has got to stop! Please talk to your children.
Good idea mt.blue ms parent a notice like we get when school has been cancelled. My wife did receive an email around 7:45 tonight.
As a parent of a Mt. Blue student and an educator who supports public education, I am also concerned that I had to find out on the local news. The Mt. Blue Central Office should have put out a statement to parents/families informing us of the events that unfolded today. Although it sounds like a lock down may not have been necessary, a little communication goes a long way. These are very uncertain and frightening times... We need to be able to have complete trust in the preparedness of our local schools to handle crisis situations. Failing to inform and, more importantly, reassure families of steps that were taken to ensure our children's safety is not acceptable. Please restore our trust in the district by keeping us informed after a potential threat has occurred.
I am also upset that I knew nothing of this until I learned about it on facebook. We parents need to be made aware as soon as possible when there is a potential threat to our children's safety. From what I understand the school handled the situation as appropriately as possible, for this I am grateful, but we should have learned of the incident from the school, not social media or the local news