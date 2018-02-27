Mt. Blue Middle School student charged with terrorizing after alleged threats

FARMINGTON - A 13-year-old student at Mt. Blue Middle School was arrested this afternoon, after police say he made threats to shoot up his school.

According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, the school became aware at approximately 1 p.m. of the situation after staff overheard the student making the alleged threats. Peck described the reported statements as general threats, as opposed to specific, but also "potentially credible." No weapon was found, Peck said.

It has been less than two weeks since a student killed 17 people and injured another 14 after pulling a fire alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That incident has touched off national debates on issues ranging from gun control to arming teachers to improving school security.

"With everything happening in our nation, we certainly take these threats seriously," Peck said.

The school resource officer, FPD Officer Bridgette Gilbert, works out of an office at Mt. Blue Campus but is active in other schools. She responded to MBMS and began investigating. The 13-year-old was picked up at the middle school by his guardian and taken to a residence, Peck said. It was there that he was arrested by FPD and charged with misdemeanor terrorizing.

MBMS was not locked down, Peck said, noting that the threat came in at the end of the school day.

The student remains in custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation, Peck said.

RSU 9 has policies regarding disciplinary and school safety issues. Students can be suspended, expelled or otherwise disciplined as a result of those policies.