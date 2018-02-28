Mt. Blue Middle School student introduces peers to Argentine Tegu

By Kim Fast

FARMINGTON - Budding herpetologist Chase Smith, a Grade 8 student at Mt. Blue Middle School, took a Language Arts assignment to report on a topic of his choice seriously.

The assignment had to include multimedia components or visual displays. As an enthusiast of all things reptilian, Smith chose to research the Argentine Tegu and went a step further by bringing in an actual Tegu.

Knowing about Smith’s love for reptiles, Social Studies teacher Danita Gilbert cut out an article from the Lewiston Sun about Mr. Drew and His Animals Too in Lewiston. Drew rescues abandoned and mistreated reptiles in Maine. Later, when Smith received his assignment and chose reptiles, he called Drew and asked about having a Tegu come to the school as part of his visual display. Not only did the Tegu come to Farmington; it spent the week at MBMS with Smith as his keeper. Smith visited science classrooms at his school and presented his Keynote presentation on the research he had done.

Student reactions varied from excited to squeamish, to Smith’s delight.

“Tegus are cold-blooded and are invasive in Florida,” Smith explained to the audience. “They are a very docile animal and easy to take care of.” After several students wondered aloud why the Tegu constantly sticks out its forked tongue, Smith responded, “This is how they smell and ﬁnd food.”

Smith, the son of Christian and Pamela Smith of Farmington, hopes to one day work with animals for a living.

“He took his assignment to a higher level,” said Gilbert. “He showed great initiative.”