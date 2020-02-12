Mt. Blue nordic team prepares to wrap up banner season

FARMINGTON - It's been a memorable year for Mt. Blue High School's new nordic coach, Emmy Held. New to the area, and to Mt. Blue, Held said she couldn't have asked for a better first experience.

"I have felt so welcomed by the community, and they have shown so much support for the team," she said. "Plus it's been such a blast coaching them."

The 25-student team will be wrapping up a remarkable season next week with the state championships held on the team's home course- Titcomb Mountain. The athletes took home the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference titles last Saturday on the same course, the boys with 1,565 points and girls 1,586 points.

"We have a very strong group of skiers with lots of depth," Held said. "And they are all really young so that's exciting. It's not just about the success of this season, but all of these athletes will be on the team for a while."

The late season snowfall has added an exciting twist to the end of the season as well. Mt. Blue has been fortunate to have a decent amount of snow to practice on this winter, but many other teams have struggled to find snowy grounds, Held said. The cougars are looking forward to ending their season on their own local mountain, where they have been practicing all year and where they are sure to find a cheering crowd of local fans.

"It will be exciting for them to be on the hills they know," Held said.