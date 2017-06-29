Mt. Blue school board approves partnership with Chinese school

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District directors approved offering a dual diploma to select students at a school in Beijing, China at Tuesday's meeting, with a goal of using the proceeds to fund World Language programming at the elementary school level.

The dual diploma program grew out of the district's three-year-old International Student Program. That program began in 2014, when the head of the World Languages Department, Lisa Dalrymple, approached the school board with the proposal. She suggested that the program could eventually generate revenue through international student tuition, providing funding to restore World Language programming in the district. Elementary-level World Language was reduced and cut years ago.

Over the past three years, the district has appropriated $20,000 for the program annually. While Dalrymple's proposal called for students to arrive in the third year, the district was able to secure students for the 2015-16 school year, raising $51,000 in tuition. A similar amount, $48,000, was raised this school year. In all cases, the funds have been reinvested in the ISP.

The school board voted to cut the $20,000 appropriation as part of the past budget process.

Mt. Blue was approached by Beijing No. 2 Middle School, a highly-regarded high school in Beijing, China, about the possibility of partnering to offer their students a dual diploma. Mt. Blue would share its curriculum, standards and graduation requirements to be used by, in the first year, 60 students in Beijing #2 Middle School's International program. Those students would stay in China and meet those curriculum requirements for three years. In the fourth year, 15 students would come to Mt. Blue for their senior year.

Chinese students considering attending college in the United States can benefit through the arrangement by being able to familiarize themselves with American curriculum, Superintendent Thomas Ward said, and in the fourth year, with America itself. In addition to the cultural diversity offered by bringing Chinese students into Mt. Blue, Ward said, the district would receive funds that could restart the elementary-level World Languages. The district limited the number of actual, visiting students to 15, which was the high-end projection for the International Student Program, as that was the number the district felt comfortable supporting.

The program is very similar to ones operating in Dexter Regional High School and the Sterns High School. Other districts have somewhat similar programs. Beijing #2 had been working with a California school, but had request to switch to Mt. Blue.

The district would initially realize $1,000 per student, or $60,000 in the first year, $120,000 in the second year, and so forth. In the fourth year, the 15 students would pay the same tuition rate paid by ISP students. That currently consists of $18,300 that goes to Mt. Blue, $6,500 that goes to the host family that boards the student and $1,000 that's paid for insurance. This aspect of the dual diploma program would effectively replace the ISP, directors noted, although other exchange students could still come to the district via traditional methods.

Each student participating would also pay for Power School, a student information system.

The financial aspects of the proposal would be overseen by the American Youth Camps agency in Waterville, which helps manage exchange programs. The agency, which would correspond with its counterpart agency in China, would collect $500 per student, above and beyond the $1,000 Mt. Blue receives. Out of those $500 payments would come the funds to enable visits by Mt. Blue staff to China to oversee the implementation of Mt. Blue's curriculum. Travel, food and housing would be covered via that fee.

The project calls for two visits to China a year for teacher training; probably initially with Director of Curriculum Leanne Condon and Dalrymple and later with just Condon, each three to four days in length.

That oversight is important, Ward noted; the district's legal representation, the firm Drummond Woodsum, expressed concerns when initially presented with the proposal. After discussing the program with other superintendents, particularly at Dexter and Sterns High, and filling in Drummond Woodsum on the visiting component, Ward said that the firm didn't have an issue with the proposal.

Several directors expressed support for the plan, particularly for the element of bringing 15 Chinese students into the Mt. Blue in four years. Director Nancy Crosby of Weld said that the program appeared on more solid fiscal ground than the ISP, due to the contractual payments that would be made to Mt. Blue.

"Looking at it from the paperwork side, it would be much more lucrative financially for us to do this," Crosby said.

Some directors expressed concerns with the program using up to much Mt. Blue personnel time. Condon said that with the professional evaluation for teachers work wrapping up, and Proficiency Based Education standards moving from the central office to high school level, she should have adequate time. The district would not need to hire new staff to accommodate the program, Ward said.

Directors voted in favor of the dual diploma program, with the understanding that the garnered funding would toward reestablishing World Language classes at the elementary level. Director Craig Stickney of Chesterville and Director Jennifer Pooler were opposed. Stickney said he wanted written confirmation from Drummond Woodsum regarding their position prior to approving the plan.