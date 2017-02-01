Mt. Blue school board reviews budget figures

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District directors got their first look at some preliminary 2017-18 budget numbers Tuesday evening, with meetings scheduled over the next four months.

The process leads up to a district-wide budget meeting, tentatively scheduled for May 2. That is an earlier meeting than previous years, due to both the lack of a statewide referendum in early June and the outcome of the last two budget processes. Those budgets were not decided until after the next fiscal year began; last year, the budget wasn't validated until July 28. The lack of a June referendum is relevant because the district typically tries to sync up its validation process with the statewide vote so the towns don't have to pay for two votes.

The process is also starting earlier in an attempt to avoid twice-a-week budget meetings, avoiding burn out and providing the administration with more time in between meetings to answer questions or develop alternative plans at the request of directors.

Last year, the board tackled $33.5 million in initially-proposed expenditures, spending significant time making an initial round of reductions that dropped the budget to $33 million, a 2.9 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. That budget was passed by voters at the district-wide meeting in June 2016, but then rejected at the validation vote. Directors made a second round of reductions, dropping the budget to $32.75 million, an increase of 2.2 percent or $705,000 over the previous fiscal year. That budget was passed by voters in July 2016, at both the budget meeting and validation referendum.

This year, directors requested that the administration make the initial round of reductions. Starting with a list of needs that would have swelled the budget by 5.4 percent, the administration dropped several proposed positions, including a full-time American Sign Language teacher, a half-time science teacher position at Mt. Blue Campus, increasing the Foster Technology Center's popular Composites program, adding a half-time pre-engineering teacher, adding extra Education Technicians, a bookkeeper position, and restoring an $85,000 cut to the district's contingency account.

The shelved increase that drew the most discussion was a proposal to add as many as four social worker positions to the district. These positions would not be associated with the Special Education program, but instead would work with the general student population. As reported previously here and elsewhere, Maine is seeing rising numbers of students entering the district without basic social and/or functional skills. In addition to rapidly growing the size of Special Education programs nationally, students with behavioral issues can lead to disruption of the learning of other students.

Franklin County was recently determined to have the highest rate of child abuse in the state, and to rank third in the state in children living in poverty. The social workers would meet with students not identified as having special education needs but who require mental health services.

"It's just a different world than it was 10 years ago," Cape Cod Hill School Principal Darlene Paine noted.

The cost of this proposal, estimated at $272,000, was cut out of the list of district needs and does not appear in the budgetary numbers presented to the board Tuesday.

The preliminary figures presented Tuesday evening consisted of $33,567,628 in potential expenditures; if approved in their entirety, that would represent an increase of 2.65 percent. The board is expected to go through the budget over the next few months and make further adjustment.

Revenue figures from the state are not yet available. Increases in the district's revenue in 2016 allowed for eight of the 10 towns to realize a combined $278,653 decrease in their local assessments, despite the 2.2 percent budget increase.

Last year, the district assumed $350,000 in revenue from MaineCare, after it began billing the program for its day treatment program. Tuesday, Superintendent Thomas Ward said that the district will exceed that figure. Furthermore, the district has a proposal to bill MaineCare for the services provided to Life Skills students, in a bid to further hedge against Special Education cost increases. The district currently maintains three Life Skills programs for more than 30 students; Ward suggested that billing for those students may be easier than billing for day treatment students, as participants in the Life Skills programs have more consistent attendance.

Another possibility would be to use a bond issue to pay for major capital improvements, such as replacing roofs and parking lots in the district. Ward noted that the district would be realizing savings in its debt service due to a couple of large projects being paid off, freeing up funds that could go toward the bond.

The next scheduled budget meeting for MBRSD is Feb. 7 at 6 p.m at the Mt. Blue Campus.