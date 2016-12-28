Mt. Blue school directors discuss proposed plans for transgender students; pathogen safety

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District directors began their review of guidelines for school officials when integrating transgender students and a plan to minimize the health risk to staff from blood borne pathogens.

At the last board meeting, a plan to integrate transgender students brought some discussion and will again be addressed at the next meeting on Jan. 10. The first draft of protocol for transgender student integration was reviewed previously by attorneys with Drummond Woodsum who confirmed that it meets the requirements of state and federal laws.

It is noted that each student's needs differ and should be considered on a case-by-case basis. As defined in the plan, "a school's obligation to ensure nondiscrimination on the basis of sex requires schools to provide transgender students equal access to educational programs and activities."

Transgender and transitioning students are at a higher risk of being bullied or harassed and "a school's failure to treat students consistent with their gender identity may create a hostile environment," the guidelines proposal noted.

The plan encompasses a few of the possible situations that could occur in school when addressing the needs of a transgender student and how his or her family and school officials could respond to those incidences. A procedure includes the student and parents or guardians contacting the school and meeting with school administrators, school counselor or other school officials as requested by the parents to develop a plan to address the student's particular needs. Those needs may include privacy issues concerning exactly who the student wants knowing of his or her transgender disclosure. While school records may indicate a legal name and gender, the transgender student's plan developed by school officials with the student and parents or guardians, may be different.

"A school must treat students consistent with their gender identity even if their education records, to include student information and learning systems, or identification documents indicate another sex," according to the proposed guidelines.

Transgender, according to the draft's definition, which allows that it is not meant "to provide rigid label for students" is "those individuals whose gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth."

Gender identity "refers to an individual's internal sense of gender. One's gender identity can be the same or different from the gender assigned at birth," as defined in the guidelines.

A few directors questioned the protocol if the school's records run counter to a student's gender identity.

"The gender assignment at birth is an official school record," Director Keith Swett of Wilton said. "The legal gender assigned at birth, unless it's legally changed, remains the same. If it's legally changed then school records are changed."

With the draft as currently written,"students can come in an assert a different gender," said Director Nancy Crosby of Weld.

"Parents, students and school officials will work together to establish gender," said Superintendent Thomas Ward. "We are fortunate in our schools to have plenty of options."

The proposed guidelines say the use of a restroom or locker room by a transgender student will be assigned to the gender the student "consistently asserts at school." An accommodation to use a separate stall or staff restroom will be made if the student requests it, but is not required to use "a separate non-communal facility over his/her objection."

Crosby noted the situation where a transgendered student may enter a locker room counter to the gender assigned at birth. "We have laws against exposing yourself," she said. Ward responded with, "there is a student code of conduct in place."

Betsey Hyde of Temple added that there are privacy areas, stalls where students can shower and change.

Director Douglas Dunlap of Farmington, requested that Drummond Woodsum supply the board with some background on the experiences of transgender students in schools for the next discussion on the topic.

"Up until this point, no school that refused to implement this has had federal funding withheld," Crosby said.

"It's not about the money, it what's best for our children," Ward said. The board will take up another discussion on the matter at a future meeting.

A separate, blood borne pathogens exposure control plan was initially reviewed by the school board in 2013 but was never formally approved.

An annual review and approval is required by law, Ward said. The plan provides state guidelines to minimize risk to school employees of exposure to such blood borne pathogens as Hepatitis B & C viruses and HIV.

Among the guidelines are providing protective equipment and work practices that include ongoing training for school employees. Listed among those employees who are most likely to be exposed are school nurse, athletic trainer, special education teachers and education technicians, cooks, custodians and bus drivers.

All school employees are offered a vaccine for Hepatitis B virus at no cost to the employee with the district health insurance plan covering the cost. If the employee is not insured with with district's coverage, a claim can be submitted and the district will cover the cost. An employee can choose to opt out after signing a letter of declination.

Both proposed plans will return to the board for another discussion. The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in The Forum on the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington.