Mt. Blue student named Governor of Dirigo Girls’ State

BANGOR - A Mt. Blue High School student was elected Governor of the 2017-18 Dirigo Girls' State at Husson University last week. She will be attending the national event in Washington D.C. next month.

River Lisius, a resident of Farmington and the daughter of Lisa and Jim Lisius, is the first Girls' State Governor to attend Mt. Blue in nearly 20 years. She was one of nine students MBHS sent to the six-day simulation of local, county and state governments, including elements such as town meetings to political parties to elections. Students role-play every part of the Dirigo State government, which includes a senate and house of representatives, an executive branch cabinet and lobbyists. The students also hear from speakers, such as Attorney General Janet Mills, and have a chance to interact with their civic-minded peers.

The event's counterpart, Boys' State, was held at Thomas College in Waterville at roughly the same time. Thirteen boys participated in Boys' State this year; along with the nine girls that went Husson University, that marks one of the better turnouts for Mt. Blue in years.

"It was just a really good time," Lisius said.

The event begins at the local level, with participants assigned to towns which then hold meetings, electing selectpeople and a moderator. Mock governments are formed, legislation is proposed and students form political parties which develop platforms. Later, positions on Dirigo State's senate, house, governor's cabinet are filled, with other students taking on the roles of lobbyists. Everyone is able to participate in one way or another, Lisius noted.

The race for governor begins with 10 candidates, each of which has four minutes to gather signatures. There is a primary election for each party, leading to three finalists who answer questions at an open forum and make brief speeches. After winning the election, Lisius gave a speech that focused on the students' experience at Girls' State rather than her own victory, telling the other students that they were some of the most exceptional people she had ever met.

"That's what I look at Girls State as," she said Thursday. "I was just in awe of everyone around me. It gives me real hope over the next few years."

Lisius thanked the American Legion Auxiliary of Post #28 in Farmington, as well as County Seat Realty, for sponsoring her attendance. The sponsorship of students created a more level playing field, she said, allowing any interested student to attend.

Lisius will remain Governor going into the 2018 event, where she will assist the next group of students vying for the position. She will be attending Girls' Nation in Washington D.C. in July with Kylee Roberts of John Bapst Memorial High School. The pair are currently putting their finishing touches on a bill that would move Election Day from the first Tuesday of November to the first Saturday in November.