Mt. Blue student recognized as Foster Tech Student of the Year

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue senior Eddie Hebert is well known for his tendency to stop what he is doing to lend a hand to someone in need. The Foster Career and Technical Education Center Forestry student said he doesn't see it as a big deal, but his willingness to help was a big part of his recent recognition of Foster Tech Student of the Year.

"My teacher told me I make an impression on people. I put in the extra effort, and don't want anything in return. So I guess that's how I got this," Hebert said. "It's how my dad was, and how my mom is, so it just comes naturally."

Described as a "beacon of strength and leadership at home and at school", Hebert's Forestry instructors Dean Merrill and Rodney Spiller said he is an important member of the tech classroom community.

"Eddie is very aware of others, their feelings, and respects those he meets. He gets along with everyone and finds common ground to connect with everyone...He's an old soul in a young man's body," his teachers commented.

Hebert has found his place in the world out in the woods, where he was immersed as a kid on the heels of his father who passed away in 2017. Both his father and grandfather were foresters, and Hebert said most of his happy childhood moments took place out in the wood lot. He will go on to study Forest Resources at the University of Maine at Orono in the fall, an area that his teachers said he has a natural ability at.

Natural talent aside, Hebert said he owes his thanks to Spiller and Merrill.

"When you're surrounded by wonderful people, you tend to strive to be the best you can be as well. I didn't do anything special. I just paid attention to the people around me," Hebert said.