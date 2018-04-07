Mt. Blue students attend Maine State Leadership Conference

PORTLAND - Members of the Mt. Blue Future Business Leaders of America recently attended the Maine State Leadership Conference on March 19 and 20 with their Advisor Regina Savage.

Students participated in several business competitions including: job interview, public speaking, personal finance, accounting, business math, organizational leadership, computer applications, spreadsheet applications and banking to name just a few. Each student was required to participate in at least three areas—some elected to do more.

In addition to competitive events, students spent one day attending workshops on several business related topics. Students also had to opportunity to speak with many college representatives that were present during the conference.

The following students placed at the state level:

Talazen Smith, Chapter Activity Display, 3rd place

Outstand Freshman Member, Charles Eng

Accounting I, Rena Voter, 2nd place

Banking and Financial Systems, Rena Voter, 3rd place

Spreadsheet Applications, Rena Voter, 1st place

Electronic Portfolio, Eleanor DeCarolis, 3rd place

Introduction to Business Procedures, Colbey Goozey, 3rd place

Introduction to Information Technology, Colbey Goozey, 3rd place