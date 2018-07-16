Mt. Blue students, volunteers plan benefit supper for classmate

FARMINGTON - A group of Mt. Blue students will be holding a spaghetti supper on July 27 to benefit a classmate who lost his mother to cancer.

The supper will be held at Mt. Blue High School on July 27, beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets to the dinner cost $5, with all proceeds to benefit Matthew Otte. A member of the Class of 2019, Otte recently lost his mother to cancer. The dinner is being organized by his friends, classmates and MBHS grads, including Ethan McIntosh, his sister Grace McIntosh and Justin Meservier.

Grace McIntosh said that Otte is "beloved" in MBHS, with a wide circle of friends. Otte, who is deaf, is well-known at the school for helping teach his peers the American Sign Language.

"He's someone you never see without a smile on his face," McIntosh said. "He's just the sort of person that's friends with everyone."

McIntosh said that the organizers had set a goal of $300, hoping to pay for Otte's cellphone for a few months as he moves ahead with his education and life.

Organizers are being assisted by the MBHS track team, who are donating food and desserts and assisting with cooking and serving the food. MBHS administrators and Andrew Hutchins, the district's food coordinator, have agreed to allow the students to make use of the school's facilities to create the meal. McIntosh said that the menu will include meat, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Reservations are available by emailing McIntosh here with a party name and number of guests. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door. While the meal is being cooked and served at the high school, it is not a school district sponsored event.

People who may wish to contribute but are unable to attend the dinner should consider contacting McIntosh's mother, Karol Maybury here.