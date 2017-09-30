Mt. Blue teacher gains perspective in D.C.

FARMINGTON - A teacher at Mt. Blue High School has recently completed a year as one of 13 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows- a prestigious program that places teachers in a federal agency or U.S. Congressional office in Washington, D.C. to help guide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education policies.

Doug Hodum, who has taught science at MBHS for 17 years now, first began looking into the Einstein Fellow three years ago but felt that the timing wasn't quite right. It wasn't until the following year that he decided to go for it- persevering through the rigorous application process. Now in its 26th year, the Einstein Fellow narrows down their select few out of a pool of nearly 250 of the top K-12 STEM teachers from across the United States.

"There were a lot of applicants who were definitely better teachers than I am, but that wasn't the only quality they were looking at," Hodum said.

After making it through round after round, Hodum finally found out he had been chosen for the program early that spring, and had to quickly make the decision to take the position being offered or not.

"For me it was an easy decision. They offered me the position I was hoping for, so it was just a matter of figuring out the details," he said. "The board, along with Dr. Tom and Leanne Condon were more than supportive."

It wasn't just the unanimous blessing of administrators that helped Hodum take on the year, he said he also couldn't have done it without the support of his partner, his family and friends and his colleagues at Mt. Blue- who supported Hodum's hometown class in his absence.

In D.C., the change in pace was dramatic.

"In some ways it was a lot simpler. I went to work and I came home. I walked everywhere. I can't do that here in Farmington, and teaching is so much more than 7:30 to 3:30. I could go to the bathroom anytime I wanted!" he joked.

Working in the office of U.S. Congressman Michael Honda, Hodum said the staff had complete trust in him since day one. If Hodum was struggling, the staff helped him along, but in general never doubted his ability.

"I met with lobbyists, held conferences on behalf of the congressmen and reviewed sponsorship requests. It was a lot of reading. People mostly just told me to never promise anything. And to listen," he said.

Despite the steep learning curve, Hodum enjoyed the supportive, team feel. Even Honda himself was easygoing Hodum said- often joking around, and with enormous amounts of patience for his staff. When the team found out that the Congressmen had lost the election, the entire staff felt the blow.

Hodum was then faced with another new situation, helping pack up an office that had been on the hill for 14 years and seeing many of his new colleagues lose their jobs. As for his fellowship, Hodum was put through another round of interviews and transferred to a different office- working with educational policies in the workforce.

Again, the learning curve was steep, and the work was difficult, sometimes working on a project for three months before having it get completely cut. But aside from the work day, Hodum was getting the opportunity to experience life on the hill in a multitude of ways, like climbing into the dome of the capital building (despite his fear of heights.)

"I'm not even a poly sci guy, but my boss got me on the floor of the house during a vote and it was pretty exciting. The level of energy is pretty cool," he said.

The fellowship also offered professional development opportunities, putting Hodum behind the scenes at the Smithsonian museum and into offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Professionally, it was one of the hardest and most humbling things I've ever done. There were days that I went home and I wasn't sure if I made things easier for the people around me, or harder," he said. "I know I made a lot more work for people. But everyone was so patient and professional with me."

Now back on Mt. Blue Campus, Hodum says there is no way he wants to leave the classroom for work on the government side of education.

"I missed the students. In D.C. on a challenging day, I couldn't answer the question of what I was doing there. But here, on any day, I can point to an interaction with a student and say that's why I'm here."

Aside from being a huge honor, and having access to a network of other Einstein Fellows, Hodum also said the perspective was refreshing as an educator.

"Sometimes as educators we get really comfy doing what we're doing and we lost sight of how things are for the students. Every day my students are trying to figure out what it is that I want of them, compared to all their other teachers. And everything I'm teaching them is new and unknown," he said. "It was a great reset of my clock as teacher."