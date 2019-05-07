Mt. Blue Theater Company presenting comedy-musical on May 9, 10 & 11

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Theater Company will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy, as its springtime production on May 9, 10 and 11.

A 2005 Broadway production created by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss that won two Tony Awards, the play is a favorite of high school drama programs, according to MBHS Drama Director Deborah Muise.

The play focuses on the contestants and the organizers of a 6th grade spelling bee, taking the audience through their pasts and various idiosyncrasies. While other productions have utilized smaller casts with actors taking on multiple roles, Muise said that the Mt. Blue play will include a Spelling Boosters Chorus, members of which will play other parts. The play is famous for including contributions of volunteers from the audience.

The theater group puts on a musical every other year, Muise said. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was selected, in part, for its top-notch songs. "The songs, they're all show-stoppers," Muise said. "Each one is better than the last."

Muise is directing, with Jane Parker providing direction on the songs and conducting the musicians. Andrea Keirstead will provide accompanying piano music with Amy LeBlanc on cello and students Ian Berry on percussion and Hallie Pike on clarinet. The actors, all high school students, include Trevor Sennick, Taegan Heath, Megan O'Donnell, Ben Marcotte, Charlie Eng, Caitlin Zamboni, Isabelle Rogers, Phoebe Rogers, Zinnia James, Elysia Roorbach, Emily Willett, Rachel Spear, Molly Gurney, Alex Nichols and Hope Chernesky.

The play will run three nights, beginning at 7 p.m. on May 9, 10 and 11 at the Mt. Blue Campus' Bjorn Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.