Mt. Blue to hold graduation event on June 14

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School will be celebrating the Class of 2020 with an in-person ceremony on campus on Sunday, June 14.

The first recognition event is the Senior Recognition/Awards Night, which will be pre-recorded and released at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. The link will be shared on the district website, Facebook page and a link will be sent via text message to the senior class. The video will be archived and available to watch other times as well. The event will include a variety of awards and recognitions, as many end-of-year events have not been able to be held.

On Sunday, June 14, the shortened graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on an outdoor stage in front of the school. This shortened ceremony will include a welcome from the principal along with two student speeches and a pre-recorded student musical performance. After the ceremony, a drive-thru event with students and their families will allow vehicles to pull up to the stage, approach the staging area to have their name card read, walk across the stage after receiving their diploma, take a photo, and then they will get back in their vehicles and exit the ceremony. This part of the ceremony will go until approximately 2 p.m. Students will be grouped prior to the ceremony into time slots for arrival to the event in hopes of limiting the wait time in vehicles for families to an hour or less.

Students will be able choose to arrive at the school in vehicles lined up with their friends (in groups of 10 or fewer) so they can see them graduate in real time. There will be a designated space for graduates only (no family members) to watch another student go on stage so they can cheer for them. All persons outside of any vehicle will be required to wear a face covering. Families will be asked to pull away in their vehicles once their student, and their group, have graduated, allowing for the next family to participate.

The members of the Class of 2020 voiced their desires through an online poll for an event that would allow the class to come together again rather than a virtual ceremony. Their greatest desire was to have an in-person ceremony where they could receive their diploma, have their teachers present and additionally to have a vehicle parade. The Graduation Committee has worked diligently with the RSD9 Administration and staff to provide a ceremony that the Class of 2020 will remember while working within the limitations placed by the Maine Department of Education.