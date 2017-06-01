Mt. Blue voters pass $33.9 million budget at meeting

FARMINGTON - Residents of Mt. Blue Regional School District's 10 towns approved a $33.9 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year at the district-wide budget meeting Wednesday evening. The validation referendum for the budget is June 13.

Approximately 250 residents attended the meeting, voting in favor of $33,897,272 in school board-recommended expenditures by roughly a 2-to-1 majority. If validated at the June 13 referendum vote, the budget would represent an increase of $1,148,163 over the current fiscal year, or 3.51 percent.

Amendments to reduce cost center appropriations began as soon as the meeting did, with Farmington resident Nancy Porter moving to amend Article 1: Regular Instruction from $10.34 million down to last year's appropriation, $10.2 million, a decrease of $138,500. Porter suggested that increased salaries and cost of medical insurance could be curtailed to accommodate the taxpayers.

Given that wage increases were negotiated, Superintendent Thomas Ward argued, reducing the regular instruction cost center would result in position reductions. The district had been incrementally increasing wages year-by-year to become competitive with other districts, Ward said.

"We're never going to hit the state average [wage for teachers]," Ward said. "We've accepted that. At least we can move in the right direction."

The amendment was defeated by a voice vote. New Sharon resident Bill Reid then moved to amend the cost center to $10.27 million, effectively splitting Porter and the school board's recommendations. That amendment was also defeated by a voice vote, but some in the audience questioned that vote.

Those protesting the vote said that Farmington resident Elaine Graham, who had addressed the issue prior to the vote, had asked for a paper ballot. Graham had indicated a preference for a written ballot, saying "I would ask for that, I will," but did not formally request one from the moderator. Written ballots can be requested for an article from the moderator, requiring 10 percent of the assembled voters to undertake a written ballot, according to moderator Ronald Aseltine.

Aseltine called for a hand count to reconsider the amendment, an action that would require a majority vote. Ballot clerks counted the raised hands throughout the auditorium, with 166 votes opposed to reconsidering the amendment and 84 in favor.

Similar efforts to reduce the next four cost centers were similarly defeated by voice votes. A significant contingent of residents left after Article 2: Special Education passed as recommended by the board. The written ballot results for Article 14, which raises and appropriates additional local funds, were 168 in favor and 14 opposed.

There was significant discussion surround special education at Mt. Blue RSD, as well as the addition of three social worker positions to assist regular instruction students. While some speakers addressed the subject in terms of needs of students versus the impact of taxes, many others spoke instead to the rise of behavioral, emotional and mental issues within the student population and problems with forcing school personnel to serve as defacto parents for troubled students.

Some questioned the special education program's success rate, noting that more and more funds needed to be invested each year. Farmington resident John Frary suggested that in the future the district have some mechanism to account for its progress. Others said that a successful special education program would shrink rather than grow.

Others countered that that viewpoint did not take into account the influx of new students into the district. Assistant Director of Special Services Cynthia Bernstein said that the program was employing 85 ed techs, 58 of them on a 1-on-1 basis, meaning the ed tech was working with a single student. Fourteen of those students moved into the district this year.

There was more discussion about the addition of three social worker positions to this year's budget. Those positions would work with students not associated with the special education programs, on issues such as suicide protocols, behavior and emotional problems and issues at home.

"For too many years we've asked our teachers to be mothers and fathers," Wilton resident Chuck Smith said, attempting to amend Article 5: Student and Staff Support to remove $204,000 for three social worker positions. While Smith said he "tip[ped] his cap" to the teachers for their efforts, he felt the increase was too large.

One middle school teacher said that of her 80 students, approximately one-third of them had visited the school's social worker. Mt. Blue Middle School, unlike the other schools, has a part-time social worker position that meets with students outside of the special education program.

Claire Andrews, an assistant district attorney, noted that many sexual abuse cases begin with a disclosure to school personnel. The investment in the social workers would help prevent current students from ending up in Andrews' office, she said, as either victims or defendants.

Griffin Mayhew, class president and the school board's student representative, noted that his class had lost a student. "I would like to stress that these positions are absolutely critical," Mayhew said.

The budget, if validated on June 13, would result in a $1,148,000 increase to $33.89 million. Current revenue projections, based off Governor Paul LePage's proposed budget, would result in a $722,690 increase to the local tax assessments. Ward said at the beginning of the meeting that he believed that the district would receive additional funding beyond LePage's budget. Of particular concern is the cut to the remaining 50 percent of state subsidy to fund central administration, representing $500,000 in MBRSD.

Those remaining at the end of the meeting approved Article 18, which authorizes the school board to utilize any additional state revenue to fund expenditures or reduce the impact on the local tax assessment. Upon being asked by a voter, Board Chair Jennifer Zweig-Hebert of Starks said that she believed that holding local assessments increases to zero percent was a priority for the board.

The budget meeting can be view in its entirety here.

The validation referendum will be held in all 10 towns on June 13, the date of the statewide bond question. A 'yes' vote sets the budget approved Wednesday evening for the 2017-18 fiscal year. A 'no' vote rejects it, effectively restarting the process.