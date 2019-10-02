Mt. Blue comeback bid falls short

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School football team took a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, falling to the Falmouth High School Yachtsman 31-28.

The night started rough for the cougars, as they fumbled the opening snap of the game, with Falmouth scoring four plays later to make in 7-0. Mt. Blue's next possession was also short-lived, as a three and out forced the cougars to turn the ball over as a fake punt on fourth and one failed. Two plays later, Falmouth put one in the end zone through the air, and only four minutes into the game it was 14-0.

Mt. Blue would come back in a big way when senior captains Hunter Meeks and Kevon Johnson connected in a 35 yard touchdown pass and catch. Falmouth was forced to kick a field goal on their next time with the ball making the score 17-7. Another three and out for Mt. Blue and it was starting to look dicey for the cougars, until Alex Davis intercepted a pass at the Falmouth 30 yard line gave the cougars a chance to put one in 2 minutes before half time. Meeks score on a 30 yard rush on the next play making it 17-14 at half. The 2nd half was all Falmouth for the first 18 minutes as they scored two touchdowns on their first two possessions and the game looked locked up at the beginning of the fourth leading 31-14. Two more touchdowns from Johnson, one rushing and another receiving gave the cougars one last chance with a 1:10 left in the game. A failed onside kick attempt sealed Mt. Blue's fate in this one. The loss puts each team at 2-2 in the season, with the cougars facing off against the Hampden academy Broncos this Friday in Hampden.