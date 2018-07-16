Multiple arrests in Wilton after drug investigation prompts police action

WILTON - Three were transported to jail, one on felony drug charges, and a fourth man was charged after local police made arrests at a local address Saturday after receiving information from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Davian Torres Rodriguez, 27 of Nashau, N.H., was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, a Class A felony, and unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug, a Class B felony. Two other individuals were also placed in custody Saturday, with a fourth individual charged.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, on July 14 she and Officer Ethan Kyes received information from the MDEA regarding the suspected location of a felon involved in an ongoing drug investigation. That investigation, while not directly involving Wilton, had led MDEA to believe that the felon was staying at a residence on Masterman Avenue.

With Kyes acting as lead investigator, Wilton officers, a Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and state police went to the Masterman Avenue location Saturday. They did not locate the individual referenced by the MDEA investigators, Wilcox said, but they did locate Torres Rodriguez. Wilcox said that police found what they believe to be crack cocaine and heroin on his person.

The first trafficking charge is aggravated due to the presumed amount of crack cocaine allegedly discovered, Wilcox said, while the second trafficking charge relates to the alleged heroin. The substances will be tested to determine their exact composition and quantity.

Two additional people were transported to Franklin County Detention Center and another was charged in relation to the Masterman Avenue investigation. Heather Biedinger, 36 of Wilton, was placed in custody and held on a probation hold, while James R. Gilpatrick Jr., 48 of Jay, was arrested on an outstanding warrant by Maine State Police for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. He was also charged with violating the conditions of his release.

Michael Mears, 31 of Jay, was charged but not arrested with violating the conditions of his release, a misdemeanor.

Wilcox said that the investigation of Torres Rodriguez is ongoing.