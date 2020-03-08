Mush ado about sled dogs

JAY - It was a coonhound that first pulled a nine-year-old Jake Turner in a sled around a makeshift track.

"My brothers had me do it, but we all thought it was a blast," Turner says.

From there Turner convinced his parents to drive an hour to Rangeley to watch an official dogsled race. After talking to a few of the mushers, Turner was hooked. It only took three weeks for his willing parents to round up some dogs and equipment from Unlce Henry's and enter him in his first race. He took home second place that weekend and before they knew it, Turner was racing nearly every weekend.

His team grew from four dogs to the 13 that he now owns; dogs that are built for the job with extreme focus, drive and muscle.

"People can sometimes get critical of dogsledding, but these guys love to do this. They get so excited," Turner says. "Our job as trainers is to eliminate bad habits, keep them focused...we're their coaches. We're trying to get them to run at their full potential."

The six dogs that Turner is preparing for a run can't stop leaping into the air and voicing their impatience. They know the routine just as well as Turner, but lacking opposable thumbs, all they can do is wait for everything to be ready. The team trains several times a week, with rest days and "free run" days in between. Unlike a family dog, these dogs are working animals, though the retired elders do eventually earn their place on the couch. A few of the dogs are only two or three years old, and their puppy demeanor shows. The steadier, more mature teammates lead the pack, pushing the team to reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Turner's dogsledding hobby has become a way of life for his entire family- with chores and training and races- all of the Turners take part in one way or another. Twelve-year-old Rylee Turner has "caught the bug" as she and her dad describe it. Rylee has her own pack of sled dogs that she trains and races most weekends throughout the winter. She was only 18 months when her parents signed her up for a race, packed her into a sled and sent her down the short track.

"It's an expensive hobby. But we do it because it gets us outside and active, and we get to travel as a family all the time," Turner says.

In addition to traveling all over the state and often into Canada for races, Turner also organizes the Farmington-based sprint race held every February. The race draws hundreds to the fields of Sandy River Farms for sprint racing, practicing and spectating. It's the only race of its kind in the state, which Turner specifically strives for. Turner enjoys the thrill of short distance sprints. Not all mushers have to aspire to the famous 938-mile Iditarod race that crosses Alaska, races are accessible without committing to being on the sled for 15 days. Turner says he has witnessed a decline in interest over the years, but hopes to regain some popularity with the Farmington race. Anyone can participate- whether racing or just for fun and mushers are more than happy to talk about the sport, Turner says.