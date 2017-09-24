Mutton Bustin’: Just like riding a hound dog

FARMINGTON - While some kids were busy eating as much cotton candy as possible, or seeing how many times they could ride on The Zipper before puking, a handful of brave kids waited for their chance at a more hands-on fair activity- the 4th annual Mutton Bustin' Rodeo.

Nervous-looking boys and girls, all 7 or 8 years old, shuffled in the corner of the pulling ring, anxiously awaiting their turn to show off their skills atop full grown, sprinting sheep. The 10 or so sheep, brought by Phil brick Farm, did their own anxious shuffle corralled in a small pen at the opposite end of the ring.

As each kid was called forward and introduced to the cheering audience, a sheep was led to the starting line- steadied by its farmers.

"Are you nervous?" The MC asked each contestant.

Most kids shook their heads.

Brooklyn Forbes, in a bright pink helmet, knee and elbow guards and protective chest padding, shook her head.

"Do you think you can beat the boy?" The MC questioned.

"Probably," Brooklyn shrugged before climbing on her bucking sheep, more than half her own height.

At the MC's word, the pair took off down the track- the sheep running full tilt to get back to its herd in the open pen.

Brooklyn hung on tight, quickly doubling and then tripling the distance from the previous contestant, before falling to the ground with a hard tumble and a flurry of hooves.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Brooklyn trudged out of the ring.

As the competition went on, others tried to win back the distance Brooklyn had set aboard her sheep, but none could- until Nick Rowe climbed on his Dorper Sheep. A Dorper is known for shedding their wool, rather then being sheared like other breeds. Nick's sheep was in mid-shed, with a convenient blanket still attached on its back.

After a first attempt that ended before it began, Nick restarted and clung on all the way to the sheep's safety zone before purposefully falling off to avoid being hauled into the midst of the herd.

Nick Rowe took first place for the boys, while Brooklyn Forbes took first place for the girls. Each contestant was given a t-shirt prize for participation, while Nick and Brooklyn carried blue ribbons and $20 from the fair.

"My head still hurts from falling off," Brooklyn said. "It felt like riding a hound dog."