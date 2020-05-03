Napping toward summer

Two Fox Kits wait for Mom or Dad to return home in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Looks like someone is helping Mom/Dad stand watch in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Social distancing in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
A woodchuck peaking out of his hole. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Blue heron at Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Turkey Vulture in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer keeping a 6 foot distance from each other as they feed. (Photo by Dennis York)
A picture of a duck taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Taken at Porter Lake. (Photo by John Correll)
Grabbing a snack. I always find the feeders are busy in the rain. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A turkey vulture soaring in the sky. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Canadian geese in a cornfield. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A thief at the bird feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A robin in the rain. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A cardinal and a yellow finch not happy in the rain. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A bald eagle. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Houston Brook Falls. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Houston Brook Falls (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Houston Brook Falls (Photo by Paige Plourde)
A beaver dam in Livermore Falls. (Photo by C. Tappan)
Forsythia bushes are in full bloom as we enter into May. (Photo by Jane Knox)